LIVE: France records 20,177 new confirmed Covid cases and 171 deaths in 24 hours

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,450,284 after the Union health ministry on Sunday said the country had logged a total of 18,645 new infections in the previous 24 hours. On Saturday, the government announced that the country's mass vaccination drive will begin on January 16. India has thus far approved two vaccines against Covid-19: Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, which will be manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin.
Meanwhile, the number of those infected by the UK Covid-19 strain in India has reached 90, the health ministry said. The global tally of cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, is at more than 89.5 million with a death toll exceeding 1.9 million. The United States is the world's worst-hit country and has crossed 22 million Covid-19 cases, followed by India and Brazil, which has crossed the 8 million mark.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 07:07 PM
Maharashtra sees 3,558 new Covid-19 cases, 2,302 recoveries; 34 deaths
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 19,69,114 with the addition of 3,558 fresh cases on Sunday, the state health department said. With 34 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,061, it said. A total of 2,302 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,63,702.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:57 PM
Cuba tightens Covid-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion
Cuba's top epidemiologist said on Saturday irresponsible partying over year-end, often with relatives from abroad, fueled a surge in coronavirus infections and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the disease. Authorities in the capital at the same time announced new containment measures including suspension of interprovincial transport, cultural activities and the use of public spaces such as the famous Malecon boulevard during night hours.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:48 PM
France records 20,177 new confirmed Covid cases and 171 more deaths in 24 hours
France recorded 20,177 new, confirmed Covid-19 cases and 171 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in France stands at 2,767,312, while the total number of deaths stands at 67,599. France has the seventh-biggest Covid-19 death toll in the world.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:42 PM
End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots
Israel's coronavirus vaccination campaign, the world's fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy. Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. vaccines since Dec 19. As three weeks have passed, they are beginning to be due for follow-up, final doses.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:33 PM
Tokyo reports 1,494 new daily coronavirus infections
Tokyo reported 1,494 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its government said, the lowest number of daily cases since Tuesday. Japan declared a limited state of emergency in Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital on Thursday to stem a surge in Covid-19 infections.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:28 PM
Goa sees 61 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 100 recoveries
The number of Covid-19 cases in Goa reached 51,856 after 61 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw one death and 100 recoveries, an official said. The toll in the state is now 747 and the recovery count is 50,277, leaving it with 832 active cases, he added.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:18 PM
11 lakh from 1.2 cr database to get vaccine on priority: Gujarat CM
Nearly 11 lakh people engaged in Covid-19 duties, including health care and frontline personnel, will be vaccinated for coronavirus on priority in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday, adding that 16,000 personnel have been trained for administering the shots.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 05:43 PM
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, how states have made preparations: 10 points
The Centre has announced that it is going to launch the Covid-19 vaccination on January 16. Various state governments have announced their plans for the inoculation, which will first be given to health care and frontline workers.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 05:30 PM
China reports 380 Covid-19 cases south of Beijing
More than 380 people have tested positive in a growing Covid-19 outbreak south of Beijing in China's Hebei province. Hebei health authorities said that 40 new cases had been confirmed Sunday morning, bringing the total to 223. Another 161 people tested positive but showed no symptoms. China does not include such asymptomatic cases in its official tally.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 05:16 PM
Belgium's coronavirus deaths hit 20,000, still among world's highest per capita
Belgium's death toll from coronavirus infections, one of the highest per capita in the world, has breached the 20,000 mark, according to official data published on Sunday. The country, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, has played down comparisons that show it to be one of the world's worst hit by the pandemic, but virologists point to some missteps and systemic problems. A country divided by language, Belgium gives regions substantial autonomy and has nine health ministers.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 05:07 PM
Delhi: 399 fresh cases, 12 more deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.51 pc
Delhi recorded 399 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.51 per cent, authorities said. The case tally in the city has gone past 6.30 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease has mounted to 10,678, they said.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 04:59 PM
Pakistan's Covid-19 tally crosses 500,000 cases
Pakistan's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed a half million cases after 2,899 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.
Forty six people died due to the virus, taking the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 10,644, while another 2,278 patients are in critical condition, the Ministry of National Health Services said. With detection of 2,899 new cases, the total number of infections in the country reached 502,416, it said.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 04:44 PM
Karnataka ready to start Covid-19 vaccinations: State Health Minister
Karnataka is ready to start Covid-19 vaccinations, said State Health Minister K Sudhakar during his visit to a state storage facility for vaccines here on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "The storage facility in the state is well-managed. The state has two large storage facilities in Bengaluru and Belagavi. There are five other large regional storages also. All 30 districts in the state have storage facilities each."
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 04:31 PM
Iranian health minister confirms 4 cases of UK Covid-19 variant
Four cases of the mutated coronavirus strain, which was discovered in the United Kingdom last month, have been registered in Iran, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Sunday. "Four new cases were confirmed yesterday," Namaki said, as cited on the country's government website.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 04:31 PM
UK has vaccinated around 2 million people, says Health Secretary Hancock
Britain has now given around 2 million people a Covid-19 vaccination, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday ahead of a ramp-up in the roll-out of the shots on Monday. "Over the last week we've vaccinated more people than in the entirety of December, so we're accelerating the roll-out," he told BBC TV.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 03:56 PM
Vaccinating 200,000 people a day, says UK health secretary
UK health secretary Matt Hancock has said the govt is vaccinating 200,000 people daily against Covid-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 03:11 PM
Russia crosses 3.4 million Covid-19 cases
Russia records 22,851 new Covid-19 cases and 456 deaths. National tally reaches 3,401,954 including 61,837 deaths.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 02:49 PM
Philippines reports more than 1,900 new Covid-19 cases
Philippines reports 1,906 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 487,960.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 01:59 PM
2,899 new Covid-19 cases take Pakistan's tally past 500,000
Pakistan reports 2,899 new Covid-19 cases as national tally reaches 502,416.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 01:29 PM
Belgium's Covid-19 deaths cross 20,000
Deaths due to Covid-19 in Belgium have crosses 20,000, health officials have said. The country has thus far recorded 662,694 cases including 20,038 deaths.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 12:59 PM
Puducherry records 30 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths
Puducherry records 30 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Total tally reaches 38,455 including 638 deaths.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 12:36 PM
No new case of UK Covid-19 strain in India, says govt
Total number infected with new strain of coronavirus from United Kingdom stands at 90; no addition in the last 24 hours: Ministry of health
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 11:57 AM
89 sites finalised for first phase of vaccination in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
In Delhi, 89 sites have been finalised for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 11:19 AM
Covid-19 cluster outbreak south of Beijing grows
69 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in a cluster south of Chinese capital Beijing, taking total number of cases to more than 360.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:56 AM
No new Covid-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single new Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday. Tally remains at 4,959.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:26 AM
Germany's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.9 million
Germany logs 16,946 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,908,527. 465 fresh fatalities take death toll to 40,343.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:18 AM
181,096,622 Covid-19 tests conducted thus far: ICMR
181,096,622 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 9 January 2021. 843,307 tests on 9 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:05 AM
Telangana's Covid-19 tally nears 290,000 mark
Telangana recorded 315 new Covid-19 cases, 415 recoveries and two deaths on Saturday. Tally rises to 289,784 including 283,463 recoveries, 4,756 active cases and 1,565 deaths.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 09:26 AM
18,645 new Covid-19 cases in India
India records 18,645 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 10,450,284. Death toll at 150,999 with 201 new fatalities.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 08:38 AM
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll crosses 202,000
Brazil logs 1,171 new deaths due to Covid-19, as toll reaches 202,631. 62,290 new cases take total cases to 8,075,998.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 08:04 AM
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 07:29 AM
Mexico records over 1,000 deaths for fifth straight day
Mexico's health ministry has said the country reported a record 16,105 new Covid-19 cases and 1,135 deaths. Total cases at 1,524,036 including 133,204 deaths.