LIVE: France records 20,177 new confirmed Covid cases and 171 deaths in 24 hours

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,450,284 after the Union health ministry on Sunday said the country had logged a total of 18,645 new infections in the previous 24 hours. On Saturday, the government announced that the country's mass vaccination drive will begin on January 16. India has thus far approved two vaccines against Covid-19: Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, which will be manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin.

Meanwhile, the number of those infected by the UK Covid-19 strain in India has reached 90, the health ministry said. The global tally of cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, is at more than 89.5 million with a death toll exceeding 1.9 million. The United States is the world's worst-hit country and has crossed 22 million Covid-19 cases, followed by India and Brazil, which has crossed the 8 million mark.