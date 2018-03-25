Mann ki Baat Highlights: New India is Ambedkar’s India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme.

This was the 42nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which was broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Here are the highlights:

11:28 am: ‘To commemorate Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan’ will be held across India from 14th April to 5th May: PM Modi

11:27 am: For people like us, who belong to the poor and backward sections of society, Dr. Ambedkar is our inspiration: PM

11:27 am: In the mid-40s, the world was talking about World War II, the Cold War and divisions, but one man, Dr. Ambedkar was talking about unity, Team India and cooperative federalism: PM Modi

11:26 am: PM says it was Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure.

We are deeply motivated by Dr. Ambedkar’s emphasis on self-reliance... India is grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for his vision for irrigation, port development: PM Modi

11: 26 am: PM says April 14 is Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birthday and it was Ambedkar who dreamt of India as an industrial powerhouse.

Working on India's economic growth and fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar's dreams. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/9zz3ZDrE2u — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

11:25 am: MBBS seats in 479 medical colleges have been increased up to around 68,000: PM Modi

11: 25 am: Cost of stents has been reduced up to to 85%, knee implant cost has been reduced by 50-70 %. Under Ayushman Bharat, around 50 crore people from 10 crore families will get Rs 5 lakh per annum coverage. This will be provided by government and insurance companies: PM Modi

11: 24am: To make healthcare accessible and affordable, efforts are on at large scale. More than 800 medicines are available at concessional rates in over 3000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras and new Kendras are being opened: PM Modi

11:23 am: Less than 100 days left for the fourth International Day of Yoga. Let us think of ways through which we can ensure more people join the programme and embrace Yoga, says PM Modi.

11:20 am: PM Modi speaks on the importance of preventive healthcare.

11: 19 am: A healthy India is as vital as a clean India: PM Modi

11:18 am: This year is going to be 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi

Swachh Bharat is already out resolve. But send more suggestions so that we can pay Bapu a memorable tribute: PM Modi

Let us work towards fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/1LtVumG8J6 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

11:18 am: To ensure adequate returns to farmers, a major decision was made in this year’s budget. It was decided to give at least 1.5 times the input costs as MSP for the scheduled crops. To elaborate, the MSP will include the labour cost, expenditure on machines and animals, seeds, fertilizer, land revenue, rent of leased land,... will be included while calculating the input cost.

Lot of farmers wrote to PM @narendramodi to speak about MSP during this month's #MannKiBaat programme. pic.twitter.com/pOKF6TvKLd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018



11:18 am: 13 years ago, Kolkata’s cab driver Saidul Laskar lost his sister as she could not get medical facility on time. He then decided to build a hospital so that no poor ever dies due to absence of medical facility: PM Modi

In this mission, Saidul sold jewellery from his home and collected money through donations. His customers also donated to him generously. After 12 years, Saidul built a 30-bed hospital in Punri village near Kolkata. This is the power of New India: PM Modi

A rickshaw puller from Karimjang in Assam opened nine schools for poor children, this shows the great power of our countrymen: PM Modi

11: 17am: Your passion for the country can change the mood of the entire nation.

11:13 am: Deeply touched by the response of ‘Exam Warrior’: PM Modi

11:12 am: Yogesh Bhadresa Ji has asked me to speak to the youth concerning their health...Yogesh ji, I have decided to speak on ‘Fit India’. In fact, all young people can come together to launch a movement of ‘Fit India’ : PM

11:08am: PM asks listeners to send in suggestion on how to take forward the idea of Thakkar.

11:05 am: I read a post on MyGov by Komal Thakkar ji, where she referred to starting on-line courses for Sanskrit. Alongwith being IT professional, your love for Sanskrit has gladdened me. I have instructed the concerned department to convey to you efforts being made in this direction: PM Modi

11: 03 am: PM says life of Mahatma Gandhi reflects his deep faith in Ram Naam.

Recently, the ASEAN countries also chose Ramayan as their themes for their performances in India. Ram and Ramayan continues to inspire not only Indians but people of entire ASEAN region: PM Modi

11:00 am: PM Modi wishes people on the occasion of Ram Navami.