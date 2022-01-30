Live
LIVE: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to start at 11.30am today
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 06:27 AM
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat to start at 11.30am today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation via the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11.30am.