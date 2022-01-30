Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

LIVE: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to start at 11.30am today

  Breaking news updates January 30, 2022:
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 30 Jan 2022 06:27 AM

    PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat to start at 11.30am today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation via the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11.30am.

india covid-19 coronavirus narendra modi mann ki baat
