LIVE: Light to moderate rainfall over parts of Haryana and UP in next 2 hours
-
Wed, 12 Jan 2022 07:43 AM
Light to moderate rainfall over parts of Haryana & UP in next 2 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall over and in adjoining regions of Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.
-
Wed, 12 Jan 2022 06:45 AM
Delhi's air quality dips to ‘moderate’ from ‘satisfactory’: SAFAR-India
Delhi's air quality on Wednesday deteriorated to 'moderate' category from ‘satisfactory', with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 193, according to SAFAR-India.
-
Wed, 12 Jan 2022 06:31 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Puducherry today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate and participate in 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry. The programme will start at 11am and will also see him inaugurating ₹145 crore projects, including a technology centre and an auditorium with an open air theatre. Read here.