PM Modi to participate in 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry today, inaugurate 145 crore projects

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, which is observed as the National Youth Day all over India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry today. The festival will be held virtually on January 12 and 13 owing to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Modi will address the inauguration programme at 11am today.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a technology centre, which will funtion under the Union ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and an auditorium with open air theatre known as the 'Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam'.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Modi informed about today's event and provided some pictures of the auditorium. Earlier on Monday (January 10), he had asked his “young friends” to join today's programme and also urged them to "share their inputs."

In the same programme, will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry which will boost skill development among the youth. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, a modern auditorium with an open air theatre will also be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/ImNdgsvbP8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

“Always a delight to hear from India's talented youth,” Modi tweeted on Monday.

The technology centre has been built at a cost of nearly ₹122 crore with a focus on the electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector. It will cater to the skill development of youth and also train around 6,400 trainees per year, the PMO statement read.

The auditorium, on the other hand, has been constructed at a cost of about ₹23 crore. “It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1,000 people,” the PMO statement added.

The National Youth Festival is aimed at shaping the minds of India's youth and transforming them into a "united force for nation building." "It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," the PMO statement read.

Following the inauguration of the festival by Modi, the National Youth Summit will take place in which panel discussions on four themes - environment, climate and sustainable development goals (SDG) led growth; technology, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigeneous and ancient wisdom; and national character, nation building and home grown; will happen.

Participants during the festival will also see recorded video capsules of Auroville, Puducherry, Immersive City Experience and indigenous sport games and folk games. Open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians will follow next along with a live performance this evening. Meanwhile, a virtual yoga session will be organised in the morning.

During the inauguration programme, Modi will unveil selected essays on "Mere Sapno ka Bharat" and "Unsung Heroes on Indian Freedom Movement." The selection took place from more than 1 lakh submissions by Indian youth on the two above-mentioned themes.