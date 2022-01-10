PM Modi to take part in National Youth Festival, asks for suggestions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and take part in the National Youth Festival in Puducherry on January 12. The festival is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

PM Modi said on Twitter than he will take part in the event via video-conferencing and asked for suggestions from country's youth.

"On the 12th, I would be taking part in the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing. Apart from asking my young friends to join the programme, I also urge them to share their inputs as well. Always a delight to hear from India’s talented youth," PM Modi tweeted.

On the 12th, I would be taking part in the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing. Apart from asking my young friends to join the programme, I also urge them to share their inputs as well. Always a delight to hear from India’s talented youth. https://t.co/nSmRPSzfvW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2022

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the National Youth Festival is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration. It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the PMO added.

The festival is being held virtually due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit on January 13 wherein there will be panel discussions on four identified themes. In line with the youth-led development and motivating youngsters to solve the emerging issues and challenges, the themes will include environment, climate and SDG led growth; tech, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom; and national character, nation building and home grown, said the PMO.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry, established at Puducherry with an investment of about ₹122 crore.