LIVE: Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
- LIVE: Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".
LIVE UPDATES: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB has also cleared five others - Avin Shahu, Gopal Anand, Samir Saighan, Bhaskar Aroda, and Manav Singhal - in a case related to the raid on a yacht - Cordelia, anchored off the Mumbai coast - in October. In a statement released Saturday, the drug's agency said it had carried out its investigation in an 'objective manner' and sought proof (against Aryan Khan) beyond reasonable doubt. "Touchstone of principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint (charge sheet) has been filed against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the NCB said. A special team from the anti-drugs agency re-examined the case and found there is insufficient evidence to pursue matters against Aryan Khan and the others. The SIT was constituted after allegations surfaced Aryan was implicated and attempts to extort money were made.
Fri, 27 May 2022 03:20 PM
Govt has called for appropriate action against Sameer Wankhede “for his shoddy investigation”, reports ANI citing sources
Sources close to the matter have told news agency ANI that the Govt has asked “Competent Authority to take appropriate action” against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede “for his shoddy investigation” into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. Govt has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case, ANI reported quoting sources.
Fri, 27 May 2022 03:08 PM
“WhatsApp chats hold no value,” NCB on clean chit to Aryan Khan
“There should be physical corroboration of WhatsApp chat. Courts have clarified that WhatsApp chat, in itself, holds no value. You can talk about anything on WhatsApp but if not corroborated with physical evidence, it's not complete evidence,” NCB head to media on drugs-on-cruise case.
Fri, 27 May 2022 03:06 PM
Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Ex-NCB officer who arrested him says ‘no comment’
Sameer Wankhede, the NCB's former zonal director in Mumbai who conducted the operation which led to the arrest of Aryan, and several others, refused to comment on the agency's clean chit to the 24-year-old. “Sorry, I can't comment. I'm not in the NCB, talk to NCB officials,” Wankhede was quoted as saying by India Today.
Fri, 27 May 2022 03:02 PM
Here's everything to know about drugs-on-cruise case
The NCB probe - which was initially led by Sameer Wankhede - was shifted from Mumbai to Delhi as a political row erupted over the case following allegations from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:59 PM
"Chargesheet last stop but..," NCB head on drugs-on-cruise case
“Chargesheet is kind of a last stop in any case but supplementary chargesheet can be filed in case if some new evidence is found,” SN Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:58 PM
Some mistakes were made at the local level: NCB Director-General
The NCB said that some mistakes were made at the local level due to which Special Investigation Team (SIT) had to take the matter in their hands. “Some mistakes were made at the local level due to which the matter had to be taken up by the SIT,” NCB head told ANI.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:52 PM
Found physical & circumstantial evidence against 14: NCB
“Against 14 persons we found physical & circumstantial evidence and against 6 we have found very insufficient evidence which does not satisfy the principle of beyond reasonable doubt which has been again and again reiterated by the Supreme Court & other courts,” NCB head SN Pradhan told news agency ANI.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:48 PM
Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case. Who were chargesheeted?
Here is the full list of those included and excluded in the Narcotics Control Bureau's chargesheet.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:45 PM
Clean chit to Aryan Khan: List of people who have been chargesheeted
Among those who have been chargesheeted are: Arbaaz Merchant. Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhokar. Mohak Jaiswal, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Satija, Abdul Kadar Shaikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Rajgariya, Aachit Kumar, Chinedu Igwe, Shivraj Harijan. and Okoro Uzeoma.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:44 PM
Drugs-on-cruise case: List of 6 people who have been given clean chit
Aryan Khan is among six people who have not been chargesheeted. Avin Shahu, Gopal Ji Anand, Samir Saighan. Bhaskar Aroda and Manav Singhal are also in the 'not chargesheeted' list.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:44 PM
Drugs-on-cruise case: Of the 20 arrested - clean chit to 6, complaints filed against 14
“On basis of evidence that we have gathered during investigation, we found evidence against 14 & we've filed complaints against them, we couldn't find sufficient evidence against 6 others, so we've not filed against them,” Sanjay Kr Singh, DDG (Ops), NCB on Mumbai drugs on cruise.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:40 PM
What was the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case
A team from the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an alleged drugs party on Cordelia - a yacht off the Mumbai coast and on its way to Goa on the night of October 2. Eventually 20 people, including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were arrested.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:38 PM
Court had said 'nothing objectionable' in WhatsApp chats from Aryan's seized phone
In hearings last year, including those in which Aryan Khan sought bail, the court had said 'perusal of WhatsApp chats extracted from phone of Aryan Khan shows nothing objectionable...to suggest that he, Arbaaz and Munmun, along with other accused, in the case have hatched a conspiracy to commit the offence in question'.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:37 PM
Timeline of Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case
SRK's son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 and spent over 20 days in jail before being granted bail on October 28. For a timeline of the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case click here.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:36 PM
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts
"One tight slap on fraud PR created Singham, the news media channels who work in the service of BJP, the BJP actress- spokesperson, those who tried to demonise Maharashtra through misusing central agencies. Truth prevails. Now waiting for CBI to submit its closure report on SSR. (sic)," she tweeted.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:34 PM
Hindustan Times' exclusive report said 'no evidence found'
In March, Hindustan Times had reported that the SIT had said no evidence had been found against Aryan Khan. People familiar with the matter had said that no links were found that he was “part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate."
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:31 PM
SIT investigated in an 'objective manner'
The special investigating team said it had conducted its inquiries in an objective manner and applied the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt. Charges against 14 of the accused remain in the charge sheet filed today, while those against Aryan Khan and five others were dropped.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:30 PM
Not enough evidence to pursue the case, says SIT
The SIT, headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, re-looked at the case and has found that there is not enough evidence to pursue the case. It was constituted after allegations surfaced that Aryan Khan may have been implicated in the case and attempts to extort money were made.
Fri, 27 May 2022 02:27 PM
Aryan Khan clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan has been cleared by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was arrested and jailed last year as part of the probe, as were his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. He was given bail about four weeks later.