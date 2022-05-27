LIVE: Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

LIVE UPDATES: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB has also cleared five others - Avin Shahu, Gopal Anand, Samir Saighan, Bhaskar Aroda, and Manav Singhal - in a case related to the raid on a yacht - Cordelia, anchored off the Mumbai coast - in October. In a statement released Saturday, the drug's agency said it had carried out its investigation in an 'objective manner' and sought proof (against Aryan Khan) beyond reasonable doubt. "Touchstone of principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint (charge sheet) has been filed against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the NCB said. A special team from the anti-drugs agency re-examined the case and found there is insufficient evidence to pursue matters against Aryan Khan and the others. The SIT was constituted after allegations surfaced Aryan was implicated and attempts to extort money were made.