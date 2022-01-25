In Republic Day eve address, President Kovind pays homage to ‘Indian-ness’: Highlights
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday evening addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. The address was broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:24 PM
Our soldiers carry on the legacy of national pride: Prez
Today, it is our soldiers and security personnel who carry on the legacy of national pride. In the unbearable cold of the Himalayas and in the excruciating heat of the desert, far away from their families, they continue to guard the motherland: President Kovind
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:20 PM
Govt has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector: Prez Kovind
The government has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector and providing a helping hand wherever necessary. It is gratifying to note that India has found a place among the top 50 innovative economies. It is all the more satisfying to note that we have been able to promote merit while also stressing upon all-round inclusion: President Kovind on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:17 PM
Time of social distancing has brought us close to each other: Prez
Time of social distancing has brought us close to each other. We've realised how much we depend on each other. Doctors, nurses & paramedics have risen to challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at the risk of their lives to attend to patients: President Kovind
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:11 PM
President pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his contributions towards India's freedom struggle
Two days ago, on 23rd January, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us: President Ram Nath Kovind
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:09 PM
Prez remembers India's freedom fighters who showed ‘incomparable courage’
On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it: President Kovind
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 07:06 PM
Celebrations may be muted this year but spirit as strong as ever: Prez
The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy are appreciated worldwide. It's this spirit of unity and of being one nation that's celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year’s celebrations may be muted due to pandemic but the spirit is as strong as ever: President Kovind
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:56 PM
