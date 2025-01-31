Indore, Liver brought to Indore from Goa on a regular flight was transplanted into a 67-year-old man, giving him a new lease of life, an official said on Friday. Liver brought to Indore from Goa gives new life to 67-year-old man

The donor, Ajay Giri , was admitted to a private hospital in Goa on January 26 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. But his condition did not improve, and doctors declared him brain dead on January 29, he said.

According to officials, Giri's grief-stricken family agreed to donate his organs, after which surgeons retrieved the liver.

They said the organ was brought to Indore from Goa on a regular flight of a private airline on Thursday evening and was transplanted into the body of a 67-year-old man admitted to a private hospital in Indore.

Talking to PTI, Dr Sanjay Dixit, founder-secretary of the Indore Society for Organ Donation, said, "The patient's condition is fine after the liver transplant operation. Giri's posthumous organ donation has given him a new life."

The liver was transported from the airport to the local hospital within just 15 minutes through a "green corridor", said Sandipan Arya, a coordinator of the Indore Society for Organ Donation.

A "green corridor" is created with the help of the police, wherein the road traffic is arranged in such a way that organs reach needy patients in the shortest possible time.

Indore is the main centre of activities related to posthumous organ donation in central India.

Arya said Indore has had 62 cases of posthumous organ donation and their transplantation to needy patients since 2015.

He said, "In the last decade, there have been four instances of organs received from other cities being transplanted into patients admitted in Indore hospitals, while 58 posthumous organ donation and organ transplantation cases have been done locally."

Arya said some organs received by posthumous donations in Indore have been transported by air to needy patients in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra.

