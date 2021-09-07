Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LJP says no politics as Chirag puts dad's bust at house allotted to Rly minister

The bungalow, 12, Janpath, where the late Union minister had lived for decades has now been allocated to Cabinet minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the former's demise.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 04:02 PM IST
A bust of late Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan has been installed at 12, Janpath in the national capital where he used to live with his family and which has now been allocated to Cabinet minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the former's demise.

The latest could lead to tension at a time when the Central government has issued an eviction notice to occupants of the bungalow, including Paswan's son and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan.

However, a senior functionary of the LJP said there was no political motive behind the installation of Paswan, one of most prominent Dalit leaders.

"It was done only to give him respect. He was known as the second Ambedkar in the country," said Yamini Mishra, president of the national youth wing of the LJP.

Paswan, who died on October 8 last year, lived in the bungalow for over three decades. The order to vacate the house was first issued on July 14 by the directorate of estates under the ministry of urban affairs.

His son, a two-time MP from Jamui, has been allotted a house in North Avenue. So far, he had been living with 12 Janpath along with his father and mother.

The eviction notice had come as a fresh blow for Chirag, who was upstaged in his party by his uncle and Lok Sabha MP Pashupati Kumar Paras a few months back. Paras, who enjoys support of five of the six MPs of the party, declared himself as leader of the real LJP and was included in the union cabinet recently.

 

