LJP's Chirag Paswan ends suspense, makes big announcement ahead of Bihar assembly election: ‘For better future’

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday announced that he will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election, saying that he was doing so for the state's "better future" and to realise his father Ram Vilas Paswan's dreams. Chirag Paswan also expressed support for the domicile policy "for the sake of the youth" of Bihar. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief also expressed support for the introduction of a domicile policy for government jobs in Bihar, the only NDA leader to endorse it.

Addressing a rally in Saran district that borders his Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, Paswan said, "People have been asking me whether Chirag Paswan will contest the assembly elections. I want to announce from Saran that yes, Chirag Paswan will contest the elections for the sake of a better future of Bihar."

"I will contest the election for the people of Bihar, for my brothers, mothers, for my sisters. We will build a system in Bihar that will truly take the state forward on the path of development. I will realise the dreams of my father and work for 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I will live and die for Bihar and its people," he added.

He clarified that he supported the domicile policy "for the sake of the youth" of the state, adding that it has been a long-standing demand of job seekers.

Leader of the Opposition and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has promised a 100 per cent implementation of the domicile policy if the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan comes to power in the state this year.

Chirag Paswan further noted that the domicile policy was introduced in 2006, but was withdrawn by the opposition parties after they came to power. "The RJD and Congress never think about the betterment of the youth of the state. They always mislead people. If they come to power, they will snatch over half of your wealth via inheritance tax," he stated.

The current Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state has ruled out the possibility of introducing a domicile policy, saying that such a move would be against the Constitution.

Paswan slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and alleged that the people talking about Bihar's development are the ones who have now ruined the state in the 90s.

The Union minister also reacted to the murder of businessman Gopal Khema, who was allegedly shot dead near his residence in the southern area of the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Paswan expressed concerns over the "rising crime" and the "collapse of law and order" in the state, calling for pressure on the state government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"It is a matter of worry the way crime has risen and law and order has collapsed in Bihar. If such an incident has happened in a posh locality of Patna, then we can only imagine what is happening in villages. It is worrying to see such incidents occur under a government that was known for good governance; then the opposition will have a chance to speak up. Strict action needs to be taken to set a precedent so that such a thing is not repeated," Paswan told reporters.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with the Janata Dal (United). While LJP is likely to keep its alliance with the NDA for the upcoming Bihar elections, Paswan has not confirmed anything on the matter.