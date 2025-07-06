Chirag Paswan criticises own government in Bihar: 'Gopal Khemka's murder worrying'

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday criticised the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area. Union minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan.(ANI)

"If such an incident happens in a posh locality of Patna, then we can only imagine what is happening in villages," Chirag Paswan, whose Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is part of the NDA government in Bihar and at the Centre, said.

Paswan called Gopal Khemka's murder "worrying" and said strict action needs to be taken to set a precedent.

Also Read: 'The police came..': Gopal Khemka's guard contradicts cops' version, flags three-hour delay

“It is worrying to see such incidents occur under a government that was known for good governance; then the opposition will have a chance to speak up. Strict action needs to be taken to set a precedent so that such a thing is not repeated,” Paswan said.

The statement comes following the killing of Bihar-based businessman Gopal Khemka outside his house in Gandhi Maidan locality at 11.40 pm on Friday.

Khemka, who was reportedly associated with the BJP, was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant when he was about to alight from his car. Khemka's murder comes seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur.

Following the murder, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar convened a meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation and instructed officials concerned to complete the investigation into the killing of Khemka at the earliest.

Also Read: Who was Gopal Khemka, BJP leader and Patna businessman shot dead outside home

Opposition leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also attacked the Nitish government over the law and order situation in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the incident has once again proven that the BJP and CM Nitish Kumar have together made Bihar the "crime capital of India". The Congress leader also asserted that in the upcoming polls, the vote will not be just to change the government, but to save the state.

Tejashwi also attacked the NDA government saying that law and order has collapsed in Bihar and went on to claim that the state has witnessed "65,000 murders" in the last couple of decades.