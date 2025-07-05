Who was Gopal Khemka, BJP leader and Patna businessman shot dead outside home

Prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead late Friday night outside his residence in Patna. His son Gunjan Khemka was shot dead in 2018, and the industrialist also met a similar fate. In December 2018, his son Gunjan Khemka, then 37, was shot dead outside his G.K. Cotton Mill factory in Hajipur.(X/@rajeshkrinc)

An established industrialist, a doctor and a politician, Khemka had a wide-ranging portfolio. Here's all you need to know about Gopal Khemka:

Established businessman in Patna

Khemka was a well-established industrialist with a wide-ranging business portfolio. According to a report by News 18, he was the former owner of Magadh Hospital, once considered one of Patna’s top private healthcare institutions. In addition, he owned several medicine shops across Patna, a petrol pump on Exhibition Road, and multiple factories in Hajipur, including two cardboard manufacturing units. He was known to be a low-profile but influential figure in business and politics.

Also read: Businessman, BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead outside Patna home, six years after son's murder

Lived in society near Hotel Panache

His residence was located in a gated society adjacent to Hotel Panache, near Ramgulam Chowk, a central area in Patna. He was alone when the attack happened and the police are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Shot dead around 11 pm

Khemka was shot dead on the night of July 4 around 11 pm near the Gandhi Maidan area, according to Patna Superintendent of Police Diksha. Additionally, one bullet and a shell has been recovered from the site where Khemka died. Further investigations are now underway.

Son killed in 2018 in similar manner

In December 2018, his son Gunjan Khemka, then 37, was shot dead outside his G.K. Cotton Mill factory in Hajipur. The attacker, riding a motorcycle without a registration plate and wearing a helmet, approached Gunjan's car around 12:30 PM and fired three bullets at close range. The killing occurred just 100 meters from the local police station, but the assailant managed to flee. Gunjan was also a BJP leader, serving as the convener of the party’s Bihar Industry Cell.

Sold some of business after son’s death

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Gopal Khemka was a doctor who studied MBBS and began his business in healthcare sector with opening the Magadh hospital in Patna. After the death of his son, Khemka sold some of his other business and also distanced himself from politics.