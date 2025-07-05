'The police came..': Gopal Khemka's guard contradicts cops' version, flags three-hour delay

The guard posted at the apartment building of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka said on Saturday that while the BJP leader was shot at around 11:30 PM, the police arrived at the scene at 2:30 AM. Police personnel during an investigation at an area after businessman Gopal Khemka was allegedly shot dead when he was returning home, in Patna, early Saturday.(PTI)

This comes after the police claimed that officers patrolling the area had immediately reached the spot of crime.

According to a PTI report, the guard said he heard gunshots as soon as he proceeded to open the gate for Khemka’s car.

"I saw his (Gopal Khemka) vehicle coming and stood up from my chair. He honked and as soon as I proceeded towards the gate, I heard gunshots,” PTI quoted the guard, Ram Paras, as saying.

The guard said that he rushed towards the vehicle and saw Gopal Khemka in a pool of blood. According to him, the police took around three hours to reach the shooting scene.

It was about 11.30 PM. I reached the gate and saw him in a pool of blood but he was breathing. The police came after 2.30 AM," the guard added.

Gopal Khemka shot dead

Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, police said on Saturday. The incident took place around 11.40 PM on Friday in the Gandhi Maidan locality.

“Officers of the local police station and personnel in patrolling vehicles immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene. Forensic experts are collecting evidence. Investigation is underway,” SP (Patna Central) Diksha told reporters.

“A bullet and a cartridge have been recovered from the spot. CCTV footage is also being examined. Preliminary investigation suggests he was gunned down by an unidentified bike-borne assailant,” she said.

According to Khemka’s family members, his son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur. The opposition took the opportunity to attack Bihar’s NDA government, with the Congress saying that the incident had once again “exposed” the law and order situation in the state.