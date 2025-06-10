Can Chirag Paswan reinvent the LJP in its 25th year? | Number Theory

The 2020 Bihar assembly elections were the first the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fought under the leadership of Chirag Paswan. His father, and the founder of the LJP, Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away 20 days before the first phase of the election, and Chirag fought against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) in the state despite being a part of the same grouping at the Centre. The results were an unmitigated disaster for the LJP. It won just one assembly constituency (AC) in the state. Chirag was subsequently thrown out of the party by his uncle in 2021, formed the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and had to wait until 2024 to come back to the NDA, when his faction won five seats. The uncle. Pashupati Kumar Paras named his faction Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. Can Paswan do better in the 2025 assembly polls in Bihar? It is important to understand the LJP’s history to have an informed opinion on this question.

Union minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan.(ANI)