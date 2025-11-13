‘Loaded with EVMs’ vs empty trunks on vote count eve in Bihar: RJD's charge gets election officer's response

As Bihar awaits its poll results on Friday, the RJD shared a video on X alleging irregularities after a truck entered the Sasaram counting centre on Thursday, claiming it was loaded with EVMs. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has expressed fears of "unconstitutional activity".(ANI Photo)

The district administration in Rohtas dismissed the claim, with District Magistrate Udita Singh, who is also the district election officer, stating that the truck which entered the counting centre was loaded with empty steel boxes.

“After receiving information about this incident, the trucks were inspected at the entrance of the counting centre located at Takiya Bazar Samiti, Sasaram. This inspection was conducted in front of the candidates and their supporters present there,” wrote the DM Rohtas' official page on X.

"The entire inspection process was also videoed. "All the steel trucks were found to be completely empty, and no EVMs were found in them. Therefore, the claim of 'trucks loaded with EVMs' is untrue," it added.

Incident reported, authorities reached

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “The truck entered the Bazar Samiti counting centre at 7.59 pm on Wednesday after proper police checking and logbook entry." As per news agency PTI, she asserted that following reports of alleged irregularities, a district administration team reached the site and carried out an inspection.

"Every single box was opened and checked in the presence of those deployed by political parties and their supporters, who were present in large numbers," she said.

The DM further said the truck was parked around 500 metres away from the strong room. She called the allegations false, and urged people not to spread misleading rumours, stressing that the situation ahead of counting day is sensitive

The district administration's response to the RJD’s post on X was also reposted by the Bihar chief electoral officer.

The DM also dismissed claims of dysfunctional CCTVs, saying all cameras were functioning properly. She added, “A viewing system is in place where persons deployed by candidates can go and watch the CCTV footage. Cameras are installed at entry and exit points for all the strong rooms as well as on the campus.”