EC orders action, suspends official after VVPAT mock slips found dumped near road in Bihar's Samastipur

The Election Commission on Saturday issued a statement after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that several VVPAT slips were found scattered on a road in the Sarairanjan assembly constituency in Bihar's Samastipur district. The Election Commission on Saturday ordered action and suspended an official after mock VVPAT slips were found lying on road in Bihar.(PTI/X)

In the statement, the poll body said that the VVPAT slips in question were mock slips, which are generated while testing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before polling.

The Election Commission also said that the District Magistrate of Samastipur have been directed to visit the spot and inquire. Meanwhile, the concerned Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) has been suspended for negligence and an FIR is being registered, the EC added.

What was RJD's claim?

Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, in a post on X, shared a video and alleged that a large number of VVPAT slips were found scattered on the road near KSR College in Samastipur.

The party sought an answer from the election commission on how and at whose behest the VVPAT slips were thrown away.

"A large number of VVPAT slips coming out of EVMs were found thrown on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, and at whose direction were these slips thrown away? Will the “thief commission” answer this? Is all this happening at the instructions of the “dacoits of democracy” who have come from outside and set up camp in Bihar?" the X post read.

RJD MP Manoj K Jha has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar calling for enhanced security of strong rooms, where the EVMs are kept, citing power disruptions.

Samastipur DM responds

Roshan Kushwaha, the District Magistrate of Samastipur, said his team has took possession of the VVPAT slips and an FIR has been lodged in the case.

"Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we found some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the spot and in the presence of candidates, we took possession of those slips...FIR is being lodged in this matter," he said.

Kushwaha said that the two officials have been recommended for a departmental inquiry.