Lockdown dates change in Bengal for the fourth time since July 28

Lockdown dates change in Bengal for the fourth time since July 28

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The new lockdown dates announced on Monday are August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31.
The new lockdown dates announced on Monday are August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31.(AP PHOTO.)
         

The Mamata Banerjee-led administration in West Bengal changed the bi-weekly lockdown dates once again on Monday keeping the number of lockdown-days the same.

This is the fourth time that the dates have been changed since July 28, when the dates were first announced. The government, however, didn’t change the August 5 date, which coincides with the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya.

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit had urged the state government to withdraw the lockdown restrictions on August 5. Trinamool Congress leaders, however, had claimed that the program was to be telecast live and people can watch it on television at home.

The new lockdown dates announced on Monday are August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. Earlier the dates were August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.

It was on July 28, that Banerjee for the first time told the media at the state secretariat that bi-weekly lockdown would be enforced on weekends barring August 1 and August 15. Minutes later she changed the dates.

Late at night, on the same day, the home department tweeted changing the dates further and bringing down the number of days from nine to seven. It said that the government had received appeals and requests from different quarters.

A few days later the state erroneously changed one date, but was quick to publish a clarification rectifying it.

On Monday, the state government again said that it has received “several requests and appeals” to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community based customs.

