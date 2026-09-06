Lohagad Fort murder: Lover's friend becomes third arrest, was involved in planning, say cops

Pune rural police have arrested a third accused in the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, 26, at the Lohagad Fort in June this year, officials said on Saturday.

L to R: Pune Lohagad murder case accused Siya Goyal, her fiance and victim Ketan Agarwal, and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ritesh Hange (22), a friend of Chetan Choudhary, the alleged lover of Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal, is the third person arrested after Choudhary and Goyal. Hange, a resident of Beed who works for a private company in Pune, was arrested on Friday and produced before the Vadgaon Maval court, which remanded him in police custody till September 12.

According to police, Goyal (20), and Choudhary (22), allegedly pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18, resulting in his death.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal murder: Inside the 640-minute offline strategy of Siya's ‘boyfriend’ Chetan that backfired

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “During the investigation, it came to light that Ritesh was involved in the planning of Ketan Agarwal’s murder,” Pune Rural superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the investigation, it came to light that Ritesh was involved in the planning of Ketan Agarwal’s murder,” Pune Rural superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hange has been arrested for the alleged murder conspiracy, Gill said.

According to news agency PTI police said this emerged while examining a mobile phone seized during the probe, with chats and messages pointing to discussions about planning the crime and attempts to remove or destroy evidence linking the accused to the murder. Another police officer said Hange was involved in planning the murder with Choudhary and Goyal.

Also Read | A Bali trip, a missing passport and a hoodie in the heat: How cops caught Pune man's killers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“He was aware of the earlier plan of Goyal and Chaudhary to injure Ketan by breaking his hands and legs and subsequently eliminate him. After allegedly executing the murder at Lohagad fort on June 18, Chetan contacted Ritesh and informed him about it,” the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)