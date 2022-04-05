Lok Sabha: Bill to prohibit funding of weapons of mass destruction to be tabled

New Delhi: Union minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to introduce a bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, in Lok Sabha on Monday to prohibit the financing of such weapons. The 2005 law prohibited only the manufacturing of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill and the situation in war-torn Ukraine will also be discussed in Parliament’s Lower House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to take part in the discussion on Ukraine.

In Rajya Sabha, Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for merging the city’s three municipal corporations. The proposed law has been passed in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to empower the Centre to appoint a “Special officer” to essentially discharge the functions of elected councillors till the first meeting of the new corporation is held.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

