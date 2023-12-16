Lok Sabha breach accused aimed to create anarchy: Investigators

The group responsible for a shocking breach of Parliament’s security wanted to create anarchy in the country and compel the government to meet their “illegal” demands, investigators told a Delhi court on Friday, as the probe’s focus shifted to the fifth accused, Lalit Jha, who was described as the brain behind the conspiracy.

Key accused Lalit Jha (centre) being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi (PTI)

Jha, who was sent to seven days in police custody, surrendered to the police before being arrested late on Thursday. Delhi Police’s Special Cell is now probing the role of two people allegedly associated with Jha – identified as brothers Kailash Kumawat, 27, and Mahesh Kumawat, 32, residents of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

The investigators submitted a remand application to additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur, saying that Jha had allegedly confessed to his involvement in the case.

The remand application, according to people aware of the matter, disclosed that all the accused – four men and a woman – met a number of times and executed the conspiracy.

“Jha disclosed that they wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their illegal demands,” said the application, according to the people quoted above.

Four other people accused of the crime – Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who walked past three layers of security before rappelling down from the visitors’ gallery and spraying coloured smoke inside the Lok Sabha, and Amol Shinde and Neelam Singh, who were arrested while shouting slogans outside Parliament – were remanded to police custody for seven days on Thursday.

The brazen incursion on Wednesday – which came on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack – was made possible by an unlikely conspiracy stitched together by an e-rickshaw driver in Lucknow, the son of wage labourers in Latur, a government job aspirant in Jind, an engineering graduate in Mysuru and a tutor from Kolkata.

The accused first started interacting as members of a Facebook page dedicated to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and carried out the attack using visitor passes procured from Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Pratap Simha.

During his interrogation, Jha, 35, allegedly told police that he had destroyed all the five mobile phones the same day he fled, hours after the incursion in Parliament. “He claimed that he threw some and burnt some but it’s a claim we are verifying. He said he destroyed the phones to eliminate the possibility of evidence with respect to their chats and communication,” said an investigating officer, requesting anonymity.

The remand application said that Jha was suspected to have destroyed the mobile phones when he travelled to Jaipur in Rajasthan by bus and that he allegedly admitted to throwing his phone on his way back to Delhi.

The remand was asked for so as “to find the actual motive behind the attack and his association with enemy country and terrorist organisations,” said the application, adding the investigation had to be carried out to ascertain the financial transactions and funding behind the attack.

Police said that Jha fled from Parliament on Wednesday afternoon and allegedly went to Kashmere Gate bus terminus, from where he took a bus to Jaipur. “In Jaipur, he stayed a night in the hotel. In the morning, he went to the Kumawat residence in Nagaur,” the investigating officer quoted above said. Nagaur is about five hours from Jaipur by road.

The two brothers, whom Jha knew for two years through social work groups, immediately brought the absconding accused to the police station in Delhi. According to investigators, Jha entered the Kartavya Path Police Station around 10pm on Thursday along with the brothers and surrendered.

“So far, nothing incriminating has come to the fore about them but they have been detained and are being questioned about their association with Jha and whether they were aware of his plans. Essentially, Mahesh is Jha’s friend and Kailash is his brother who came along,” said a senior police officer aware of the matter.

In court, investigators said attempts were to be made to retrieve the mobile phones used in the conspiracy and Jha would be taken to Jaipur for this purpose. “All the accused were to be confronted with each other so that they could be questioned together,” added the plea.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the special cell, argued that the recovery of the mobile phones was essential to unearth the conspiracy. Singh added that further investigation was required to ascertain how the other accused met Jha and came together.

Opposing the remand, the legal aid counsel provided to Jha submitted that 15 days custody was not necessary since some other accused were also in custody. The court, after hearing the submissions, sent Jha to police custody for seven days.

On a complaint by Parliament staff, police filed a case under sections 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (trespass to house with the motive to hurt someone), 153 (wantonly by doing anything which is illegal, gives provocation to any person intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause rioting), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“They entered public gallery with their passes and sat in the public gallery in row number 3 and 4. At the time of exit, they deliberately jumped from the public gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber well where the Hon’ble MPs were sitting and participating in the ongoing Lok Sabha session just below the gallery at around 1300 hrs. They sprayed an unidentified chemical substance from a canister which they took out from their shoes, thereby endangering the lives of Hon’ble members of Parliament and raised slogans. This led to terror and panic among the MPs leading to disruption of functioning of Parliament,” the complaint said. “By the above said premeditated and planned acts, the accused persons have conspired to overawe the public functionaries discharging their duties during parliament session by using criminal force,” it added.

