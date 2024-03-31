Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi's public rally in Meerut today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi will address a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday. As per reports, BJP candiate Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, will share the dais with the PM....Read More

The General Elections are set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Various political parties have released the list of their candidates who are seeking to get elected via the world’s largest democratic exercise. Several candidates have also filed their nominations. Political campaigns have been started to woo the voters.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting will be held for electing representatives to the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The results will be announced on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government at the Centre.

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA- the major competitors in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties. Ruling NDA government is aiming to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1