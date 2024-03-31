Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi's public rally in Meerut today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi will address a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday. As per reports, BJP candiate Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, will share the dais with the PM....Read More
The General Elections are set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Various political parties have released the list of their candidates who are seeking to get elected via the world’s largest democratic exercise. Several candidates have also filed their nominations. Political campaigns have been started to woo the voters.
In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting will be held for electing representatives to the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The results will be announced on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government at the Centre.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA- the major competitors in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties. Ruling NDA government is aiming to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Congress to release manifesto on April 5
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The Congress Party will release its manifesto on April 5, for the Lok Sabha election 2024, reported news agency PTI.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: ‘Maafi maango’ rally, says Congress leader Surendra Rajput on PM Modi's public rally in Meerut
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Congress leader Surendra Rajput has slammed PM Modi’s rally in UP’s Meerut set to be held today.
“PM Modi should talk about the promises he made to farmers in Meerut earlier. He promised employment. He promised solutions to sugarcane-related issues of farmers. But nothing of this happened, so this rally should be a ‘maafi maango’ rally,” said Rajput.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: How the Congress party is preparing for the polls
Every week zoom calls connect the Congress war room in Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow to the state war rooms to prepare candidates for the campaign and polling day, functionaries said. The Congress has fielded a large number of new candidates in this general election as it seeks to avoid another embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party. For the first phase of polling on April 19, the party has fielded 39 new candidates and has repeated only 16 contestants. Dig Deeper
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the BJP is going out of power after the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.
"BJP is worried that it is going (out of power). While we (opposition leaders) are coming to Delhi today, the PM is going out of Delhi. This shows that who is going out (of power)," said Yadav as quoted by news agency PTI.
