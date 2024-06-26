Lok Sabha elects Om Birla as Speaker by voice vote

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Om Birla was once again elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes. With this win, he became the first Speaker to retain the post in the Lower House in the past 39 years. (PTI photo)

A battery of top leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moved a total of 16 motions—13 in favour of Birla.

Congress had proposed MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate but did not press for votes to the motion after which pro tem Speaker B Mahtab announced Birla’s victory.

“I announce Om Birla elected as the speaker,” Mahtab said.

“Since the first motion moved by Narendra Modi has been adopted, other motions are infructuous,” Mahtab said.

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh pointed out that the Opposition had demanded a division (voting by ballots), but Mahtab, who had declared that Birla has won the election, replied, “We have passed that stage.”

In a long-lasting tradition of parliamentary practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju accompanied Birla to the Speaker’s seat where Mahtab was waiting for Birla.

PM Modi congratulated Birla for his victory and said his experience of being a Speaker in the last term will help him guide the country further.

“It is a huge responsibility for you to sit on this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal. With your experience, we hope that you will guide us for the next 5 years. ‘Aapke chehre par yeh meethi meethi muskaan poore Sadan ko prasann rakhti hai’. Becoming the Speaker for the second time is a record in itself. Balram Jakhar got the opportunity to serve as the Speaker for the second term after completing 5 years and today you are doing the same…Your work as parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members.…” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the milestones achieved under Birla’s chairmanship

“Several milestones come in the long journey of democracy. A few occasions are such when we receive the opportunity to establish milestones. I am very confident that the country will be proud of the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha...” PM Modi added.

In his first speech as the LoP, Gandhi also assured Birla of the opposition’s cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House.

“This House represents the voice of India’s people. You are the final arbitrator. The government has political power, but Opposition represents significantly more voice of Indian people this time.”

“The Opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We want the House to function often and well. It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust. It is very important that Voice of Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House,” he said.

“I am confident that you will allow us to speak. The questions is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India’s the voice can be heard. The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the Opposition is a non-democratic idea,” Gandhi said, adding that “People of India expects Opposition to defend the Constitution of this country. By allowing us to represent the people, I am confident you will do your duty to protect the Constitution of India”, he said.