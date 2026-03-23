Lok Sabha Live Updates: PM Modi speaking on US-Iran war, says 3.75 lakh Indians returned safely from Gulf region
Lok Sabha Live Updates: PM Modi's address comes a day after the government reviewed the impact of the US-Iran war on India's economy, supply chains and essential commodities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha starting at 2 pm on Monday during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, outlining key aspects of the escalating conflict in West Asia and India’s position on the issue. The address comes after the government reviewed the impact of the crisis on the country's economy, supply chains and essential commodities, and discussed steps to minimise disruptions for citizens and businesses....Read More
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the cabinet secretary recently gave a detailed presentation on the evolving global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far, as well as those being planned by various ministries and departments of the Government of India.
The review covered the expected impact across multiple sectors, including agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance and supply chains. Officials also examined the broader macro-economic outlook and discussed further steps to safeguard India’s economic stability.
The government assessed that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could have significant short, medium and long-term implications for the global economy. Its potential impact on India was evaluated, and both immediate and long-term counter-measures were discussed.
Iran-US war
The conflict in West Asia has intensified as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate, raising concerns about global energy supplies and regional stability.
US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. In response, Iran said any such strike would trigger attacks on US and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets.
Meanwhile, Iranian missiles struck two communities in southern Israel late Saturday, damaging buildings and injuring dozens of people in areas close to Israel’s main nuclear research centre.
The death toll from the war has crossed 1,500 in Iran and more than 1,000 in Lebanon, with 15 reported dead in Israel and 13 US military personnel killed. Several civilians have also died in incidents on land and at sea in the Gulf region, while millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced by the fighting.
PM in Lok Sabha Live Updates: ‘Spoken to West Asia leaders in two rounds’
“I have spoken to leaders in West Asia in two rounds of phone calls, all of whom promised safety of Indian nationals,” PM Modi told the Lok Sabha.
“The government is keeping an eye on shipping routes in the Gulf so that oil, gas or fertiliser ships for these products reach India safely,” he added.
He noted that some Indian nationals have died, and those injured are receiving treatment.
PM in Lok Sabha Live Updates: ‘Have diversified energy sources’
“Earlier, for energy needs, we made imports from 27 countries. Now, India imports energy from 41 countries,” PM Modi said on diversification of sources in past 11 years.
53 lakh metric tonnes of strategic petrol reserve, he added.
PM in Lok Sabha Live Updates: ‘3.75 lakh Indians came back safe’
PM Modi said 1,000 Indians have returned safely from Ira. These include over 700 medical students.
PM in Lok Sabha Live Updates: ‘1 crore Indians in the Gulf’
West Asia is a major supplier of crude oil for India, noted PM Modi. “We need to ensure we speak in one voice,” he said, noting that 1 crore Indians live in the Gulf region.
Lok Sabha Live Updates: PM Modi now speaking on US-Iran war, its fallout for India
PM Modi is now speaking. He said the West Asia crisis is now on for three weeks and counting. “The whole world is speaking to all stakeholders to end this conflict.”
Lok Sabha live updates: House adjourned, PM's statement set for 2 pm
PM Modi is set to speak on the US-Iran war and related issues in the Lok Sabha at 2 pm. The House has for now been adjourned till then.
Parliament live updates | ‘Never faced such humiliation’: Jaya Bachchan raises concern over VIP movements
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party on Monday expressed concern over the growing VIP culture affecting vehicular traffic and causing inconvenience to people.
"One has travelled all over the world, but has never seen many VIPs and cavalcades going, but they never stop people on the street," Jaya Bachchan said.
She also narrated a recent incident when Rajya Sabha MPs, who leave from Shardula Dwar, were stopped as the main door was locked because there was VIP movement.
"We have never faced such humiliation in the last 22 years of mine in this parliament. We are not a threat to any of the VIPs, especially the political lot," she empahsised.
The SP member further said there are roads along the houses of political "big wigs" which remain blocked.
The MP highlighted that not only common citizens, even ambulances get stuck due to VIP movements.
She urged RS chairman CP Radhakrishnan to take up the matter with the government. "Sir, speak to the government. You are the Vice President of this country...this culture has to stop in order to give dignity to the taxpayers of this country who have brought us into this House," Bachchan said.
Lok Sabha Live Updates: Telangana Congress MP demands more rights for domestic workers
Congress MP Mallu Ravi from Telangana on Monday raised the plight of domestic workers in the country — “one of the largest and invisible parts of our workforce” — and demanded that they be given more rights, such as setting of legal minimum wages. He noted that these workers are mostly women, a majority of them from marginalised and economically weak sections of society.
“Despite their vital contribution, domestic workers face systemic exploitation, absence of legal recognition, lack of written contracts, undefined working hours, wage theft, arbitrary dismissal, and denial of basic rights such as weekly rest and leave,” he said.
He also noted that many of them face sexual violence too.
Lok Sabha pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev
The Lok Sabha on Monday paid solemn tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, honoring their sacrifice and patriotism that played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.
In a series of posts on X, Speaker Om Birla stated, "On the martyrdom day of the immortal revolutionaries Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the country's independence, the House today paid humble tribute to them. The unparalleled valour, unwavering courage, and patriotism of these great sons have made an indelible contribution to realising the dream of India's independence."
Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters who were hanged by British authorities on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail, at a young age. Their supreme sacrifice for India's independence is commemorated annually on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), marking their roles in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the revenge killing of British officer John Saunders in 1928.
Lok Sabha Live Updates: Manipur MP raises ongoing ethnic violence, demands discussion in House
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a Congress MP from Manipur, raised the issue of ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state. He said people who have been living in relief camps be able to return home. “This House should discuss the denial of human rights,” he said.
“Do not treat Manipur is a vassal state of an empire called India. It is a state of India,” he said, and asked, “Why is the Government of India scared to fix responsibility for this violence?”
Manipur has been seeing violence for over two years now between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo ethnic communities.
Lok Sabha Live Updates: Bill to amend corporate laws introduced
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha adopted a motion to send the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination. The bill seeks further amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, and the Companies Act, 2013.
The move comes as the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumes. Alongside the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Finance Minister is also slated to move the Finance Bill, 2026, which outlines the financial proposals of the Central Government for the 2026-27 fiscal year, for consideration.
During the proceedings, Indian National Congress (INC) MP Manish Tewari opposed the introduction of the bill, raising concerns over what he described as "excessive delegation of essential legislative functions."
"The bill suffers from excessive delegation of essential legislative functions in violation of settled constitutional doctrine under Article 245 and 246. Core policy matters such as classification of company's, such as exumptions, determination of compliance requirements, threshold for corporate social responsibility, audit obligations and penalty frameworks are left to subordinate legislation through repeated use as may be prescribed provisions without adequate legislation guidance," he said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 2 PM today amid the ongoing budget session of Parliament, outlining key aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's position on the matter.
On Sunday, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.
The expected impact and measures taken to address it across sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance, supply chains and all affected sectors were discussed. The overall macro-economic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed.
Lok Sabha Live Updates: Bihar MP hails PM Modi for ‘record’ tenure
Gopal Jee Thakur, the BJP MP from Darbhanga in Bihar, hailed PM Narendra Modi for becoming the longest serving head of any government in India. He surpassed former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930-day to reach the milestone. Modi has entered his 8,931t day in public life as a head of government, first as Gujarat chief minister and now as Prime Minister.
Lok Sabha Live Updates: Ravneet Bittu raises Punjab officer's death, minister's resignation, demands central probe
Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu raised the issue of a Punjab Stare Warehousing Corporation officer having committed suicide allegedly under pressure from AAP's since-removed minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
“I appreciate that the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP came together to protest on the matter,” he said. “Justice needs to be delivered,” he said. “Mafia raj is being run in Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann. I urge all Punjab MPs to demand a central probe.”
Laljit Singh Bhullar and his father were among three booked on charges of abetment of suicide in Amritsar, police said on Sunday.
This came after a protest in which Punjab's BJP, Congress, SAD, and CPI workers tried to force their way through barricades here to gherao the residence of CM Bhagwant Mann to demand the arrest of Laljit Singh Bhullar.
Bhullar has resigned from his post as transport and jails minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, after CM Mann sought his resignation. Bhullar said he took the decision facilitate a fair inquiry into the case.
On Friday, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at his residence in Amritsar. Prior to his death, a video of the official surfaced on social media, in which he claimed he had taken the step out of fear of Bhullar.
Lok Sabha Live Updates: PM Modi to deliver address on US-Iran war at 2 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 2 PM today amid the ongoing budget session of Parliament, outlining key aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's position on the matter.
Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned regarding the conflict by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.