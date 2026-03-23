Lok Sabha Live Updates: PM Modi speaking on US-Iran war, says 3.75 lakh Indians returned safely from Gulf region

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the cabinet secretary recently gave a detailed presentation on the evolving global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far, as well as those being planned by various ministries and departments of the Government of India.

The review covered the expected impact across multiple sectors, including agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance and supply chains. Officials also examined the broader macro-economic outlook and discussed further steps to safeguard India’s economic stability.

The government assessed that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could have significant short, medium and long-term implications for the global economy. Its potential impact on India was evaluated, and both immediate and long-term counter-measures were discussed.

Iran-US war

The conflict in West Asia has intensified as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate, raising concerns about global energy supplies and regional stability.

US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. In response, Iran said any such strike would trigger attacks on US and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets.

Meanwhile, Iranian missiles struck two communities in southern Israel late Saturday, damaging buildings and injuring dozens of people in areas close to Israel’s main nuclear research centre.

The death toll from the war has crossed 1,500 in Iran and more than 1,000 in Lebanon, with 15 reported dead in Israel and 13 US military personnel killed. Several civilians have also died in incidents on land and at sea in the Gulf region, while millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced by the fighting.