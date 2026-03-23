India diversifying imports, PM Modi hails energy security in parliament address

India has significantly diversified its energy import sources in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Parliament on Monday, noting that the country now procures crude oil, LPG and PNG from 41 nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India has diversified its energy imports in his Lok Sabha address

The remarks were made during his address to the Lok Sabha in the ongoing budget session, where he outlined India’s stance on the escalating conflict in West Asia, saying, “Previously, India used to import energy from 27 countries, now the figure has risen to 41. Continuous efforts are on to ensure petrol, diesel supply is smooth across India.”

Modi’s statement came after the government reviewed the impact of the crisis on the economy, supply chains and essential commodities, and discussed measures to minimise disruptions for citizens and businesses.

In his adderess, The Prime Minister said that the safety of Indian nationals remains the government’s top priority during times of conflict, adding that Indian missions in the affected region are extending all possible assistance to citizens.

‘Enough coal stocks, no power disruption’ “I want to tell farmers that the government will continue to make every effort to help them,” PM Modi added.

Assuring that the power supply remain steady across nation, PM said, “At present, we have enough coal stocks."

PM Modi said he'd seen “some people spreading lies” and there are reports of black marketeering. “I have asked state governments to ensure strictest action in such cases,” the Prime Minister added.

‘Govt priotritised domestic LPG consumers,’ says Modi The PM said, “As we all know, the country imports 60% of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers."

“At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth.” he added.