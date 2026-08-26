20 rebel TMC MPs get Lok Sabha notices on Abhishek Banerjee’s disqualification plea, seeks response within 7 days

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notices to 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and sought their replies within seven days on petitions filed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Abhishek Banerjee’s defection plea: Lok Sabha notices to 20 rebel TMC MPs (ANI)

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The notices, dated August 25, forwarded a copy of Banerjee's petition dated June 18 filed against the MPs, who joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985.

A notice, issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat read, “You are requested to kindly furnish your comments on the petition in terms of rule 7(3) of the same rule within seven days of the receipt of this letter for consideration of the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha.”

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{{^usCountry}} The rule is related to disqualification of members on grounds of defection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rule is related to disqualification of members on grounds of defection. {{/usCountry}}

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The letter comes two months after Banerjee filed individual affidavits against all 20 rebel TMC MPs seeking disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution in June this year.

The notice assumes significance as the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on a petition filed by Banerjee seeking an expeditious decision on disqualification petitions against 20 TMC MPs who joined the NCPI.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that the issue before it was not merely whether notices had issued to the MPs but whether the disqualification proceedings would be completed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Speaker, told the bench that there was no need to issue notice to Birla as he was appearing for him and he informed the court that notices had already been issued to 20 MPs.

In the run up to the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha secretariat had allotted the 20 rebels separate seating arrangement but they are officially still a part of TMC as their plea to merge with NCPI is currently under review.

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According to a senior official, this is the first step for disqualification of a member adding that the process will not see an early resolution.