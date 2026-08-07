Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla criticises Opposition for stalling House proceedings

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday appealed to Opposition members to allow the House to proceed as protests over the NEET paper leak and alleged theft of Ram temple donations continued in the House.

Birla invoked the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and the views of BR Ambedkar, saying that members should express their views through discussions in the House. (File Photo/ Sansad TV via ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Birla urged members to follow parliamentary decorum and said that democracy could be strengthened through discussion and dialogue.

However, as the protests continued, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

Also Read: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day after passing Appropriation Bill

Addressing the lower house of Parliament, Birla said, The entire world, not just India, recognizes the contributions of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This is why the world draws inspiration from him. You should also take inspiration from him. To empower and strengthen democracy within the country, engage in discussions, dialogues, and express your thoughts here. Question Hour is an important time."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Birla invoked the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and the views of BR Ambedkar, saying that members should express their views through discussions in the House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Birla invoked the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and the views of BR Ambedkar, saying that members should express their views through discussions in the House. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar proposed the idea that if democracy is to be empowered and strengthened in the country, then discussion and dialogue are the way forward. I urge you every time, but your conduct is not in accordance with parliamentary decorum. You should reflect on this. The House is meant for discussion, dialogue, and especially during Question Hour, for the important questions of the honorable members. I urge you to let Question Hour proceed. You do not want the House to function. This behavior and conduct of yours is not appropriate. Please sit in your seats and let the Question Hour proceed. The House proceedings are adjourned until 12:00 PM today," he further said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing, according to the Revised List of Business.

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi will move the Bill to further amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

The House will also take up the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2025.