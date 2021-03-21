Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tests positive for Covid-19: AIIMS

IND USA
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses media at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi.(PTI)
"Om Birla was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and his parameters are normal," a release by AIIMS read.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the hospital said in a statement on Sunday.

Birla tested positive for Covid-19 on March 19, the statement further said.

"He was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and his parametres are normal," a release by AIIMS read.

The Lok Sabha speaker actively attended the second part of the ongoing Budget session in the Parliament which began on March 8.

The two Houses of Parliament functioned regularly as the opposition parties agreed to participate in proceedings at a meeting chaired by Birla, after the opening week of the budget session was washed out amid protests over rising fuel prices.

According to two opposition leaders, Birla told them that while issues like fuel price hike and farm laws are important for them, urgent business that has constitutional requirements needs to be completed.

“The speaker told us we need to pass the Finance Bill and the demand for grants on an urgent basis. He also told us that he will adjourn the House quickly so that the MPs can go back to their states for the poll campaign,” said senior Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray.

Birla had also participated in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the Parliament's Central Hall last week and said that India has a clearly stated policy against expansionism and terrorism.

Birla also said that no Parliament should debate laws passed by the legislatures of other nations and issues related to their sovereignty.

His remarks came days after British lawmakers discussed the farmers' protest in India.

Underlining that India has always worked for global peace and tranquillity, Birla said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has clearly stated its policy against global terrorism and expansionism.

The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.

(With inputs from Agencies)

