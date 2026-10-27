Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urges Brics parliaments to turn dialogue into concrete outcomes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged parliaments of Brics member and partner countries to turn dialogue into concrete outcomes, strengthen democratic institutions and ensure that the priorities of developing nations shape global policymaking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met parliamentary delegations at Samvidhan Sadan during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi. (PTI)

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Inaugurating the 12th Brics Parliamentary Forum at Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House Complex, Birla said the grouping’s success would depend on converting shared commitments into tangible improvements in people’s lives. He cited the unanimous adoption of the joint statement at the Brics Summit of Heads of State in New Delhi under India’s chairship as a key achievement, but said implementation remained a challenge.

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“True measure of BRICS success lies in translating dialogue into tangible outcomes,” Birla said, stressing that legislatures could contribute through lawmaking, budgetary processes, deliberations and oversight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met parliamentary delegations during the event.

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{{^usCountry}} The two-day forum is themed “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development” and will focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two-day forum is themed “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development” and will focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: A parliamentary push to the BRICS agenda

Birla calls for dialogue amid global tensions

Birla said regional conflicts, wars, economic instability, trade tensions, terrorism and climate change posed consequences beyond national borders, making dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation essential.

“Parliaments can foster mutual trust, bridge differences and advance peaceful resolution of global challenges,” he said.

Birla also called for a stronger voice for the Global South in international decision-making, saying the concerns of developing countries must move beyond declarations and result in responsive policies, practical cooperation and steps that improve citizens’ lives.

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He urged parliaments to strengthen legislative frameworks, accountability and oversight so democratic institutions were effective during disruptions, and stressed that economic growth and environmental protection were complementary.

Also read: Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to skip Brics forum in New Delhi

Birla calls for greater opportunities for youth

On youth empowerment, Birla urged Brics legislatures to create meaningful opportunities for young people and channel their creativity, technological skills and aspirations into nation-building.

Referring to Modi’s vision of transforming Brics into an “ecosystem of solutions”, Birla said the forum’s effectiveness should be judged by the results rather than the breadth of featured discussions. Ahead of the forum, the Lok Sabha Speaker held a bilateral meeting on Sunday with a Russian parliamentary delegation headed by Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma. The two sides discussed cooperation at global forums, combating terrorism and deepening parliamentary engagement.