Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lok Sabha suspends 8 Opposition MPs for ‘unruly behaviour’: Who are they?

    The resolution for the suspension of the MPs, belonging to the Indian National Congress, was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 3:49 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Soon after Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 3 pm after a brief adjournment, the House suspended eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Opposition citing “unruly behaviour”.

    The MPs were suspended following an uproar in the House after LoP Rahul Gandhi sought to read an excerpt from a former army chief's unpublished memoir. (HT Photo)
    The MPs were suspended following an uproar in the House after LoP Rahul Gandhi sought to read an excerpt from a former army chief's unpublished memoir. (HT Photo)

    The resolution for the suspension of the MPs, belonging to the Indian National Congress, was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju said that these MPs threw papers during an uproar after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha sought to quote an article from former Army Chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir.

    Following this, Speaker Dilip Saikia announced the suspension of the following MPs:

    • Manickam Tagore

    • Kiran Reddy

    • Prashant Padole

    • Hibi Eden

    • Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

    • Gurjeet Aujla

    • S Venkat Raman

    • Dean Kuriakose

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India US Trade Deal, MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, Stock Market Live
    News/India News/Lok Sabha Suspends 8 Opposition MPs For ‘unruly Behaviour’: Who Are They?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes