Lok Sabha suspends 8 Opposition MPs for ‘unruly behaviour’: Who are they?

Soon after Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 3 pm after a brief adjournment, the House suspended eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Opposition citing “unruly behaviour”.
The resolution for the suspension of the MPs, belonging to the Indian National Congress, was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju said that these MPs threw papers during an uproar after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha sought to quote an article from former Army Chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir.
Following this, Speaker Dilip Saikia announced the suspension of the following MPs:
