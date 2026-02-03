Lok Sabha suspends 8 Opposition MPs for ‘unruly behaviour’: Who are they?

Soon after Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 3 pm after a brief adjournment, the House suspended eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Opposition citing “unruly behaviour”. The MPs were suspended following an uproar in the House after LoP Rahul Gandhi sought to read an excerpt from a former army chief's unpublished memoir. (HT Photo)

The resolution for the suspension of the MPs, belonging to the Indian National Congress, was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju said that these MPs threw papers during an uproar after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha sought to quote an article from former Army Chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir.

Following this, Speaker Dilip Saikia announced the suspension of the following MPs:

• Manickam Tagore

• Kiran Reddy

• Prashant Padole

• Hibi Eden

• Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

• Gurjeet Aujla

• S Venkat Raman

• Dean Kuriakose