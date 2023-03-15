Lokayukta takes MLA’s son into custody

Bengaluru: The police wing of the Karnataka Lokayukta has taken Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa, and all the five accused into custody for probe into the money seized during the raid at the MLA’s office in Bengaluru, officials said.

The six were earlier sent to judicial custody after Prashanth was caught taking bribe of ₹40 lakh at the MLA’s office on March 2. “We will be questioning about the money seized from his house and its source. Since his arrest, he has been in judicial custody,” a senior Lokayukta police officer said wishing not to be named.

In the raids that followed Prashanth’s arrest, Lokayukta had recovered ₹6.1 crore in cash from the MLA’s Sanjaynagar residence and ₹2.2 crore from his office. Altogether, ₹8.23 crore cash, a huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered.

The arrest comes as Lokayukta officials claimed that the MLA is not cooperating with the investigation. The MLA who has been appearing before the Lokayukta for questioning has claimed that the money recovered from his house was from the sale of arecanut. “He has denied knowledge of the cash seized from his son and has claimed he had no connection with that money. We have documentation from the MLA to prove the same, but he hasn’t provided it,” said the senior Lokayukta police officer,

The Karnataka high court has granted interim anticipatory bail to MLA Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in the corruption case related to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL).

Last week, Justice K Natarajan of the special court for elected representatives directed the petitioner to furnish a bail bond for ₹5 lakh with a surety of like sum and also surrender/ appear before the investigating officer within 48 hours of receipt of the order copy. The judge pointed out that the bail order will be in force till the disposal of the anticipatory bail petition. The matter has been adjourned to March 17.

Hours after he was given bail, the MLA received a grand welcome as he returned to his residence in Davangere. Visuals show his supporters bursting crackers and celebrating around his car as he returned to his residence.

