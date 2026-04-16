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Lokesh elevated to TDP working president amid politburo reshuffle

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu names his son Nara Lokesh as the party's first working president, amidst a major committee restructuring for balanced leadership.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:42 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced his son and state information technology minister Nara Lokesh as the party’s working president, according to a statement .

Nara Lokesh (PTI)

This is for the first time in its 44 years of existence that the TDP has a working president. “Hitherto, Lokesh has been functioning as party’s national general secretary, though he has been virtually controlling the party affairs since it returned to power in the state in June 2024,” said a party functionary who asked not to be named.

Naidu also announced a revamped politburo with 29 members, national committee with 31 members, and state committee with 185 members.

As part of the restructuring, Union minister for civil aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu has been elevated as national general secretary along with MP Byreddy Shabari, and senior leader Rajesh Kilaru, a close associate of Lokesh.

Palla Srinivas Rao will continue as the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president, and Naidu’s brother-in-law and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was retained as a politburo member.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

nara lokesh n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh telugu desam party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Lokesh elevated to TDP working president amid politburo reshuffle
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