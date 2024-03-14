 Lokpal likely to decide on action against Mahua Moitra this week | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Lokpal likely to decide on action against Mahua Moitra this week

Lokpal likely to decide on action against Mahua Moitra this week

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Mar 14, 2024 03:29 AM IST

CBI’s findings against Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year, are “detailed and based on evidence”.

The Lokpal, the anti-corruption authority which looks into complaints against public servants, is likely to decide this week whether a first information report (FIR) is required to be filed against former Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)
TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)

According to people aware of the developments, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, already submitted a detailed report to the Lokpal two weeks ago and the anti-corruption authority is likely to make a decision this week.

“A decision on CBI’s report in cash-for-query is likely in a few days,” one of the persons cited above said, seeking anonymity.

CBI’s findings against Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year but has been fielded by the TMC for this year’s elections, are “detailed and based on evidence,” this person said.

A second person, who also did not wish to be named, said, “CBI analysed the report of the ethics committee, recorded the statement of Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, the primary complainant in the matter, among others before finalising its report.”

