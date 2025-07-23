Long way from ‘India Out’ campaign: Why Modi's Maldives visit matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Maldives from the UK after a two-day visit in which a free trade deal is set to signed. But the significance of the Maldives trip on July 25 and 26, too, cannot be ignored since it marks a major turnaround. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu during their meeting in Delhi in October 2024.(Raj K Raj/HT File)

Modi will be the first foreign head of government to be hosted by President Mohamed Muizzu, that too as the guest of honour at the Maldivian Independence Day celebrations.

India-Maldives ties had turned frosty because of some policies of Muizzu, who came to power on the back of an “India Out” campaign in late 2023.

Also read | India, UK set to ink free trade agreement during PM Modi’s visit

“There will always be events that will impact or try to intrude on the relationship," India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri acknowledged during Tuesday's media briefing.

"But I think this is testimony to the kind of attention that has been paid to the relationship, including attention at the highest levels… We’ve continued to work at it, and I think the result is there for you to see,” he added. The Maldives is a “very important partner” in India’s Neighborhood First policy MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, Misri said.

India continues to assist the Maldives by training its defence personnel as the two sides also have robust defence and security cooperation, including naval exercises.

India has been a port of call in crisis for the Maldives. “We have always been the first on hand to respond to the needs of Maldives in times whenever it has faced crises... There has been a robust political relationship… bolstered by regular visits at high levels,” Misri said.

Muizzu had visited India about nine months ago.

A joint vision for a comprehensive economic and security partnership was adopted during the October 2024 visit. That has become the “guiding framework” for ties, officials said.

India is one of the largest trade partners of the Maldives, with two-way trade worth almost $500 million. Both sides are engaged in discussions for a free trade agreement (FTA) and an investment treaty, particularly focused on renewable energy and fisheries.

India is already executing several development projects in the Maldives through a mix of concessional credit and buyer’s credit facilities, with the flagship project being the Greater Malé Connectivity Project, which will connect four islands.