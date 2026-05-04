'From Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it's Lotus': PM Narendra Modi as BJP ends Mamata rule in Bengal

Calling the day historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday hailed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landmark win in West Bengal, adding that the mission was long-sought. PM Narendra Modi at BJP headquarter in Delhi on Monday evening

Starting his victory speech with ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ chants, PM Modi said at the BJP headquarter that the day is special in many ways.

"Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, har jagah Kamal hi Kamal khila hua hai [from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it is Lotus everywhere], PM Modi said later in his speech, referring to the expanding BJP reach across the country.

“Ek baar phir se kamal khila diya hai [Lotus has bloomed once again],” said PM Modi, thanking BJP leaders and workers for the landslide victory.

Election Commission of India began counting votes for assembly elections 2026 at 8 am on Monday, shortly after which the BJP took an early lead only to widen the gap against TMC.

After multiple rounds of counting, the BJP was leading or winning in 206 seats, according to ECI data at 7:30 pm, while the TMC was struggling at a distant second with a leads tally of 81.

Along with West Bengal, the BJP also secured a win in Assam and the Union territory of Puducherry.

He said the verdict in the 2026 assembly elections is a display of why India is a “mother of democracy”. Not just democracy, India's Constitution has won today, PM Narendra Modi said.

He said the 93 per cent voting percentage is historic in itself, adding that Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Keralam polling records comprised a strong participation by women.

In a shoutout to security forces, PM Modi said, “Your contribution to upholding the dignity of India's democracy will always be remembered.”

Talking about the thumping Bengal victory, PM Modi remembered Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and said his soul must have found peace now.

A new chapter has been added to Bengal, PM Modi said and added that the state has now become fear-free with the public showing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC an exit door.

Parallelly, Mamata Banerjee addressed media and allege that over100 seats were “looted” by the BJP, calling the party's victory “immoral”.