Loni assault case: Karnataka HC order today on Twitter India MD's plea against police summons

The Karnataka high court is expected to dictate its order in the plea filed by Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari against the Uttar Pradesh police summoning him for questioning in connection with an allegedly misleading video on the social media platform, that showed an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in the Loni area of Ghaziabad district.

The video, which went viral on social media, reportedtly shows a Muslim man alleging that he was assaulted and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram", with the miscreants also chopping his beard off. Although the Uttar Pradesh police has ruled out any 'communal angle' in the case, an FIR was registered over offenses insinuating criminal conspiracy and enmity between religious groups.

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari has been held accountable by the Uttar Pradesh government for the uploaded video, which the prosecution says "resulted in violence". The defense, on the other hand, argued that Maheshwari is merely an employee at Twitter, a company managed from the United States, and as such cannot be held accountable for a video uploaded by any user on the platform.

"Who am I? An employee," Maheshwari submitted in his petition to the Karnataka high court, adding, "Twitter is not controlled or administered by me."

The UP government says Maheshwari is to be held accountable for the uploaded video since he, being the managing director of Twitter India, is a representative for the firm. The video "resulted in violence" and thus the representative has a "responsibility to the people" to come clean before the investigating authorities.

The government als contended the jurisdiction of the Karnataka high court in hearing the case and deciding on the matter. The alleged offense was committed in Uttar Pradesh, the prosecution pointed out, questioning the grounds under which the court is hearing out the case.

Twitter was earlier last month also issued a second notice by the Ghaziabad police to seek “account details” of the suspects accused by cops of posting and promoting the alleged Loni assault video.