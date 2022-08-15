‘Look inward’: Opposition slams PM Modi over Independence Day speech

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, the Congress on Monday demanded a report card of the eight years of rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party and an explanation on “unfulfilled promises”.

“Dynasty has now become the BJP’s internal problem,” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. “Is Modi’s attack against his own ministers and their children,” he asked, referring to Modi’s speech. In his address, the PM said the two big challenges before the country were nepotism and dynasty, and corruption, asserting that “we have to fight” against these together.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on Modi’s remarks. Khera said that August 15 was not the day to talk about politics, but blamed the Prime Minister for making changes in the established norms.

The Congress hit out at the Prime Minister, saying he let the country down by not discussing the promises made by him in the last eight years and by not giving an account of his tenure. Khera asked what happened to the promises of doubling farmers’ income, giving houses to all, bringing back black money, and providing jobs.

Modi’s call to uphold the dignity of women to take the country forward also met with jibes from Opposition leaders, some of whom posted old clippings of Modi.

“Let’s pledge to wipe out misogyny” said Prime Minister @narendramodi today #IndependenceDay2022. Completely agree, Sir. Should we start with you, leading by example,” tweeted Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress party, posting an old video of Modi’s poll campaign against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

There are no women cabinet ministers in the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, in which BJP is an ally, said Shiv Sena lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi. “Is this the Nari Shakti model that was spoken about in the I-Day speech? - no woman minister in Maharashtra cabinet,” she tweeted.

