Lookout notice against Narayan Rane’s kin over failure to repay 61 crore loan

Pune: The Pune Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Union minister Narayan Rane’s son, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and wife Nilam Rane in a case involving failure to repay loan amount worth ₹61 crore.

The circular was issued on September 3 by Crime Branch Unit citing that “Co-borrower may leave the country anytime with malafide intention”.

The Artline Properties Pvt Ltd (main borrower), a firm owned by Nilam Rane, had availed a loan of ₹25 crore from DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) in which she was the co-borrower and the outstanding on the account was over ₹27.13 crore.Likewise, Nilam Hotels, owned by Nitesh Rane, too, had availed a loan from the private financial institute whose outstanding was over ₹34 crore, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shrinivas Ghadge said.

“In the aforesaid circumstances, there is an apprehension and fear that the said co-borrower may leave the country anytime with malafide intension to evade the repayment of the loan granted by DHFL and escape the legal actions that may be taken against him (Civil/Criminal) by DHFL,” stated the LOC signed by Ghadge.

“The agency which had lent money to Rane wrote to Centre. They wrote a letter to state government and accordingly it has reached Maharashtra DG office. The DG has the right to take appropriate action and hence it came to Pune police,” said state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Responding to lookout notice, Nitesh Rane, an MLA from Sindhudurg said the action is being taken under pressure from state government. “We are in the process of trying to settle the loan and correspondence in this regard is underway with finance firm. Yet, a look-out notice was issued against us. This is being done under pressure from state government,” Rane told a TV channel.

The BJP reacted sharply to the look-out notice against Rane saying the state MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is bringing politics everywhere. “I do not know the technical aspects of this case. However, look-out notice is served against a person when he or she fails to appear before investigating agencies despite repeated summons. In this case, police are acting under pressure from their masters in MVA government,” said BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar.

The action comes days after the Union minister was arrested by Maharashtra police for his “would slap the CM” remark against the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The minister, arrested on August 24, was granted bail the same day.