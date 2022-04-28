Lookout notice issued against rape accused Malayalam film producer

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Thursday issued a lookout notice against Malayalam film producer Vijay Babu, 45, a day after he was booked for rape in Kochi.

Kochi Police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said an initial probe confirmed sexual assault and that investigators have collected crime scene evidence. He added the complainant, who is an actor, has undergone medical tests.

Babu posted a message on social media saying he was in Dubai for some assignment before deleting it.

“We have issued a lookout notice and search is on. We have completed crime scene evidence collection and collected statements of some witnesses,” said Chakilam. He added they will seek Babu’s extradition if he has fled the country.

The actor filed a police complaint on April 22 alleging Babu sexually assaulted her several times after promising roles in films. Babu denied the charges in a Facebook post and also revealed the actor’s identity.

Babu was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (sexual assault), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 228A (revealing the name or identity of a sexual assault victim).

In his Facebook post, which was later deleted, Babu said he knew the complainant since 2018 and gave her a chance to act in one of his films. He added they were not in touch for over a year. Babu also mentioned the woman’s name several times during a Facebook live. “I am the real victim. I will script new chapter #me too. I can share proofs of all conversations to prove my innocence.”

