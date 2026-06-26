'Lord Ram will drive them out': Kejriwal jabs BJP amid Ayodhya temple donation ‘theft’ row

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP-led government, saying they came to power "using Lord Ram's name", and added that the deity will now drive them out. His remarks came amid the ongoing controversy linked to alleged theft of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with MP Sanjay Singh leaves after their visit to Hanumangarhi Temple, in Ayodhya.(PTI)

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The AAP chief is currently in Ayodhya and visited the temple also on Friday. He appealed for a social boycott of those accused of their involvement in the alleged embezzlement of donations.

Also Read: 'False narrative', arrest of Champat Rai's aide, a Babri Masjid question: How Ram Temple donations row escalated

"I appeal to society whether the law acts or not, we will ensure that the law does its job. Lord Ram will also punish those responsible... Those who are 'chanda chor (donation thieves)' and those supporting them should be socially boycotted. Otherwise, you too will become partners in this sin," Kejriwal told reporters in Ayodhya.

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{{^usCountry}} "They (BJP) came to power in the name of Lord Ram, and now Ram himself will drive them out," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They (BJP) came to power in the name of Lord Ram, and now Ram himself will drive them out," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla took place in January 2024 and was attended by thousands of guests. Months later, the BJP-led NDA registered a thumping victory in the general elections, coming to power for the third consecutive time. Kejriwal's Ram Mandir visit, big allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla took place in January 2024 and was attended by thousands of guests. Months later, the BJP-led NDA registered a thumping victory in the general elections, coming to power for the third consecutive time. Kejriwal's Ram Mandir visit, big allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on his visit to the Ram Temple this morning, Kejriwal said he has vowed to not rest “until those demons are hanged”. When asked about the filing of an FIR and arrest of eight people in connection with the donation case, Kejriwal said it was a hogwash. “Eight junior employees are arrested. Attempts are being made to protect senior officials,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on his visit to the Ram Temple this morning, Kejriwal said he has vowed to not rest “until those demons are hanged”. When asked about the filing of an FIR and arrest of eight people in connection with the donation case, Kejriwal said it was a hogwash. “Eight junior employees are arrested. Attempts are being made to protect senior officials,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kejriwal further claimed that newspaper reports suggested daily donations at the temple had fallen from around ₹12-14 lakh to below ₹1 lakh following the controversy, alleging that public confidence had been shaken.

A day before, Kejriwal alleged that valuables, including sandals, jewelry, garlands and lamps donated for Lord Ram were stolen from the temple. "Diamonds and precious stones that devotees offered to God have been stolen, ₹200 crore in cash has been stolen, and even 200 kilograms of silver have been stolen," he said.

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He also dismissed the SIT probing the Ram Temple donation scam as an eyewash and not legally valid. “What secrets does Champat Rai know that even the PM is helpless before him? On the other hand, the SIT is deceiving crores of Hindus,” Kejriwal told media persons at the Lucknow airport on Thursday.

Champat Rai is the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He was questioned by the SIT in connection with the donation case last week.

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