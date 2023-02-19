Lost your PAN card? Here's how you can reapply for it

A PAN (Permanent Account Number) card is one of the vital documents required while making monetary transactions, sale and purchase, applying for Visa and most importantly for filing Income Tax Return (ITR). It is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department of India to the citizens.

If you have lost or misplaced your PAN card, you can apply for a duplicate PAN either online or offline, or download an electronic PAN card or e-PAN card from the IT department's e-filing portal.

It is to be noted that in case of loss or theft of the PAN card, you should immediately lodge a complaint to your nearest police station and obtain the complaint copy of the First Information Report (FIR) to ensure that your PAN cannot be used fraudulently by anyone.

Reapply for PAN card online:

1. Visit the official website TIN-NSDL.

2. Select the application type as "Changes or correction in existing PAN data/ Reprint of PAN card (No changes in existing PAN data)".

3. Fill out the information marked as mandatory like name, date of birth, mobile number and then submit it.

4. A token number will be generated and will be sent to the applicant's registered email for future references. Continue with filing the application.

5. Fill out all the information on the 'Personal Details' page. You can choose the PAN application submission mode from the available options- forward application documents physically, submit digitally through e-KYC and e-sign.

a. Forward application documents physically- After the payment of the application, an acknowledgement form will be generated which has to be printed along with the self-attested relevant documents like driving license, Aadhaar, voter ID, certificate of birth, Passport, matriculation certificate, etc. These should be registered post to the PAN services unit of NSDL and mention "Acknowledgement No.-xxxx – Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for changes or correction in PAN data" on the top of the envelope.

b. Submit digitally through e-KYC and e-sign: For availing this service, Aadhaar is mandatory. An OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number for authentication of details provided. While submitting the final form, digital signature will be required to e-sign the form.

c. Submit scanned images through e-sign : Aadhaar card is also mandatory for availing this option. You have to upload scanned images of your passport-size photograph, signature and other documents. After uploading the documents, an OTP will authenticate the application form.

6. You have to choose between a physical PAN card and an e-PAN card. For e-PAN cards, a valid email address will be required.

7. Fill out the contact information and the document details and submit the application.

8. You will be redirected to the payment page, and after the payment is made, an acknowledgement receipt will be generated.

The PAN card will be issued within 15-20 working days.

Reapply for PAN card offline:

1. You can download and print the "Request for new PAN card or/and changes or Correction in PAN Data" form. You can even get this form from the

2. Use BLOCK letters to fill out the form. Fill up all the necessary details in the form and sign the relevant boxes.

3. For an individual applicant, 2 passport-size photographs are to be attached and cross-signed carefully.

4. The form along with the payment, proof of identity, proof of address and proof of PAN will be sent to the NSDL facilitation centre. After receiving payment, a printed acknowledgement form is generated which can be used to track the status of the PAN card.

5. The Income-tax PAN services unit will further process the application. The duplicate PAN card will be dispatched within two weeks after the department receives the application.