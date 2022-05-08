Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman gets up from her seat, offers water to NSDL MD

A video of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman getting up from her seat at an event and offering a bottle of water to the managing director of National Securities Depository Limited, Padmaja Chunduru, who was speaking at that time, has surfaced on social media with people heaping praises on the minister. The event was held in Mumbai on Saturday on the occasion of the silver jubilee of NSDL. Nirmala Sitharaman attended the event and launched the NSDL investor awareness programme for students - Market ka Eklavya.

Watch

As seen in the video, Padmaja Chunduru paused amid her speech and asked for water from the hotel staff, presumably. As she resumed her speech, apologising for the break, Nirmala Sitharaman got up from her seat and gave her a bottle of water. As the audience clapped, MD Padmaja thanked the finance minister and poured some water from the bottle into a glass. Then she again began her address.

'RBI's repo rate hike no surprise, but…': Nirmala Sitharaman's first reaction

"NSDL event: While giving speech Smt. Padmaja MD, NSDL requests hotel staff for water. That’s when Finance Minster gets up, walks across the stage to give bottle of water to Smt. Padmaja. What an amazing gesture !! Really respect your humility@nsitharaman Madam," Sundeep Sikka, executive director and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd tweeted.

NSDL on Saturday unveiled blockchain platform for Debenture Covenant Monitoring. "NSDL opened the first demat in India in 1996. NSDL has a pan-India presence through 57,000 service centres. There are more than 27 million demat accounts and the value of securities is more than $4 trillion; this will reach $5 trillion very soon," Padmaja Chunduru said. "Indian retail investors have played a key role especially during the last two years; they have shown the world what they can do by standing up and becoming shock absorbers, unlike FPIs," Sitharaman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON