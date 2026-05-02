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India tests disaster info system, citizens receive ‘extremely severe alert’ on phone

Trial emergency alerts were received on phones today. As people checked their phones, a message starting with the words ‘Extremely severe alert’ flashed.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Did your phone go off with a loud beep after an emergency alert today? The government's instant disaster alerting service sparked alarm on Saturday morning as a loud sound echoed through multiple mobile phones, confusing people as to what had happened.

A testing alert of a disaster alert service by the government.(HT)

As they checked their phones a message starting with the words ‘Extremely severe alert’ flashed with the following text: “India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. - Government of India.”

Trial of disaster alert system

The development came days after the government said it would be testing a mobile-based disaster alert system and urged citizens to ignore it.

"As part of the pan-India rollout and the launch of the Cell Broadcast (CB) facility, nationwide testing and trials are currently being conducted to assess the system's performance and reliability prior to its formal inauguration and dedication to the nation. During this period, members of the public may receive test messages in English, Hindi and regional languages on their mobile devices," the statement said, as quoted in a PTI report on Wednesday.

 
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