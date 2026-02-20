Received an emergency alert on your phone today? Here's what it means

India on Thursday, February 20, carried out another nationwide test of its emergency alert system, triggering a loud warning tone and flash message on mobile phones across several regions as part of efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness. The message was received by both Android and iPhone users (AI-generated image)

At around 11.58 am, both iPhone and Android users reported receiving a “Test Alert” notification accompanied by a sharp beep. The message stated that it was a test cell broadcast sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications, under the Government of India.

“This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India as part of testing Cell Broadcast solution for disseminating alerts,” the notification read.

It clarified that users may receive the message multiple times during the testing phase and that no action was required from the public.