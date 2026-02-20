Received an emergency alert on your phone today? Here's what it means
India on Thursday, February 20, carried out another nationwide test of its emergency alert system, triggering a loud warning tone and flash message on mobile phones across several regions as part of efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness.
At around 11.58 am, both iPhone and Android users reported receiving a “Test Alert” notification accompanied by a sharp beep. The message stated that it was a test cell broadcast sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications, under the Government of India.
“This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India as part of testing Cell Broadcast solution for disseminating alerts,” the notification read.
It clarified that users may receive the message multiple times during the testing phase and that no action was required from the public.
The alert also referenced a press release issued by the DoT, available on the website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), detailing the ongoing testing process.
Earlier versions of the test message described it as a “SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE” aimed at evaluating the Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. The system is designed to enhance public safety by enabling authorities to send real-time alerts during emergencies such as earthquakes, tsunamis and flash floods.
Testing phase of emergency broadcasts
As part of the nationwide rollout, the CB system is undergoing testing across the country to ascertain its efficacy and proper functioning before full-scale operationalisation.
During this validation phase, test messages in English and Hindi may be received on mobile handsets that have CB test channels enabled. Authorities cautioned that users may receive the alerts multiple times as mobile towers — known as Base Station Transceivers (BTS) — are tested across networks.
The PIB release emphasised that all such messages are part of a planned nationwide exercise and require no action from recipients. Once fully operational, the CB system will be capable of disseminating alerts in multiple Indian languages across all mobile handsets, regardless of test channel settings.
