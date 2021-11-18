Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rain in coastal Tamil Nadu
Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rain in coastal Tamil Nadu

The low pressure area will move to the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coastline on Friday. Another low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a depression over the next 12 hours
Dark clouds are seen over Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. (AFP)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Heavy rainfall began in coastal Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying peninsular India will continue to receive rain under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The low-pressure area will move to the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coast on Friday. Another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a depression over the next 12 hours.

The IMD said Coimbatore received 6 cm of rainfall, Karaikal 5 cm, Nellore 4 cm, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Tiruchirapalli 3 cm each, and Puducherry and Nungambakkam 2 cm each on Thursday morning.

Isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was expected in Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, and Rayalaseema on Friday. The IMD said there will also be strong winds gusting up to the speed of 65 kmph over the Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. With rough sea conditions likely, fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of the Bay of Bengal till Friday.

