Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Odisha to witness rain during Dusshera

PTI |
Oct 20, 2023 10:59 PM IST

With the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, Odisha's coastal districts are likely to witness a wet Dusshera as the IMD has predicted rains from October 23.

The IMD has forecast rains in coastal districts of the state from October 23 to 25.

"A low-pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal...,” the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar said on X.

The system is likely to intensify further into a depression around October 23, it said.

"Under its impact, some parts of coastal Odisha would experience rainfall activities from October 23 to 25. Whether heavy rainfall would occur or not, can be predicted only after knowing the path of movement of the depression," IMD centre director H R Biswas said.

However, he said, dry weather conditions to prevail in the state till October 22.

While the Navami of Durga Puja is on October 23, the day following will be celebrated as 'Dasami' or Dusshera.

Durga puja organisers are worried about the weather forecast and are making preparations keeping in view the possible rain during the puja.

Story Saved
Friday, October 20, 2023
