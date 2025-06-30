Low pressure to bring heavy rain in some West Bengal districts, says IMD

Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) The IMD on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal in the next few days owing to a low-pressure area over the coastal areas of the state adjoining the Bay of Bengal. IMD said that the low pressure is likely to move slowly towards north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days.(PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in most places of the state for the next five days owing to the low pressure area and an active monsoon.

The weather office said that the low pressure is likely to move slowly towards north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days.

It said that under their influence, light to moderate rainfall will occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely in some districts in Gangetic West Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram till Tuesday and heavy rain thereafter in these districts, along with South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman districts in Gangetic West Bengal.

The IMD said that heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar during the next few days owing to the weather system.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Kolkata during the next few days, it said.

The Met said that squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph is very likely along and off West Bengal-Odisha coast and north and west central Bay of Bengal till Wednesday.

Warning that the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough, IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday in these areas.