Lower temperatures, rain expected in northwest India this week
india news

Lower temperatures, rain expected in northwest India this week

Under the influence of another active Western Disturbance and its induced system from January 7 to 9, rainfall or snowfall activity is likely to increase in the Western Himalayan region
A man warms himself near a fire along an alley in New Delhi. (AFP)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 09:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Overcast weather, lower than normal day temperatures, and widespread rain is expected in northwest India till January 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as a Western Disturbance in the Western Himalayan is likely to affect weather in the region from Monday.

Under the influence of the disturbance, widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand this week. Isolated hailstorms are also likely in the region. Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated thunderstorm activity is also expected in the region.

“We are expecting widespread rains in northwest India and parts of central India till January 9 with chances of heavy rain on January 5 and 6 and January 8 and 9. Due to two intense Western Disturbances back-to-back, day temperatures may be lower than normal and there is likely to be an overcast sky. Night temperatures are likely to be above normal. There is likely to be widespread rain in Delhi also on January 5 and 7. Due to the effect of the second disturbance, there will be rainfall and hailstorm in Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand also,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

