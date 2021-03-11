'Lowers dignity of women': NCW chief on women legislators pulling BS Hooda's tractor

The chief of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday criticised Bhupinder Singh Hooda days after women legislators of the Congress pulled a tractor being driven by the Congress leader during a protest on rising prices of fuel.

Rekha Sharma said that the incident lowers the dignity of women and the person sitting on the tractor. "If women toil for livelihood, I have no problem. But if a man, a political leader, is sitting on a tractor and a woman is pulling it, it lowers the dignity of women and person on the tractor," Sharma told ANI.

"Mr Hooda should've thought," she said. "If the women think they were made to do this forcibly, they can come to us but even if they're doing it willingly, the one on the tractor should think that this shouldn't be done," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma said that if the commission receives a complaint, it will take action. "Even if we don't get a complaint, it's condemnable," the NCW chief said.

Hooda, a former chief minister of the state, sat in the driver's seat of the tractor as Congress legislators pulled it with ropes on the way to the state assembly on Monday. The Congress leaders were protesting the rise in fuel prices across the country. Hooda alleged that the lopsided policies of the government have resulted in all-round inflation.

A day later, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it pained him when he saw Hooda riding a tractor being pulled by women legislators.

While referring to the Congress’ protest against rising fuel prices in the state assembly, Khattar said he could not sleep at all. “This treatment to women MLAs was worse than bonded labour,” he said while winding up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

However, Hooda countered the chief minister’s remark over the party’s protest and said that it was women who were feeling the pinch of rising prices of cooking gas and other essentials.