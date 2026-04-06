A disruption in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply has sharply reduced the number of autorickshaws operating across the city, pushing commuters to rely increasingly on vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). LPG crisis cuts city autorickshaw fleet; many shift to CNG

A large share of LPG-run autorickshaws has been forced off the roads as drivers struggle to access fuel. In contrast, CNG-operated autos have continued to function, becoming the primary option for many passengers during the disruption.

The shortage intensified late last week when one of the few functioning LPG outlets in central Bengaluru ran out of stock, with officials indicating that replenishment would not be immediate. Drivers described a system driven by uncertainty, where information about fuel availability circulates informally and often proves unreliable.

Ravi Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from the eastern part of the city, said he chose not to pursue leads about fuel availability at distant stations. “Driving across the city without certainty doesn’t feel practical right now. By the time you reach, the fuel may already be gone, and the waiting time can stretch endlessly,” he said, noting that most drivers now depend on informal updates before making decisions.

Salim Ahmed, another driver, said confusion over supply has worsened the situation. “People act on incomplete information, and that creates overcrowding at a few locations. You end up spending hours in line without knowing if you’ll get anything,” he said.

According to M Manjunath, President of the Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union, nearly 80,000 autorickshaws in Bengaluru run on LPG, while around 1,00,000 operate on CNG. He pointed to structural factors behind the shortage, including the steady conversion of LPG outlets into CNG stations. He also noted that some drivers are storing fuel in advance, which is further tightening availability for others.

While LPG drivers remain affected, CNG operators report relative stability. Imran Sheikh, who runs a CNG autorickshaw, said the situation has highlighted disparities in fuel access. “Those of us on CNG are still able to work, but many others are stuck waiting for fuel instead of earning,” he said.

In recent days, there have been signs of improvement after steps were taken to increase supply. Public sector fuel stations that were closed earlier have resumed operations, and prices have eased slightly from around ₹95 per litre to about ₹89.5 at some outlets.

Even so, queues remain long across the city. At several stations, lines of autorickshaws extended for hundreds of metres, moving slowly despite the return of supply. One driver said he decided to store extra fuel after finally refuelling. “It took several hours to get a refill, so I’ve kept some in reserve because it’s unclear how stable the situation will be,” he said.

Private LPG outlets continue to face disruptions, with some remaining shut for days due to lack of stock. Operators at these stations said they were uncertain about when supplies would resume.

The situation has raised broader concerns about fuel access and its impact on urban mobility. Drivers’ unions have called for more consistent supply and better distribution mechanisms to prevent further disruption.

Meanwhile, officials highlighted increased fuel inflows through the New Mangalore Port as part of efforts to stabilise supply. The port has recently handled multiple shipments of crude oil and LPG destined for both strategic reserves and commercial distribution.

A crude oil tanker carrying about 270,000 tonnes is currently being unloaded at an offshore facility, with the cargo being received by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited. LPG shipments are also being processed for distribution across the region.

Additional vessels carrying LPG are in queue, with consignments allocated to companies including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Officials said the steady handling of these shipments is essential to restoring supply across southern India, even as the shortage continues to affect daily life in Bengaluru.